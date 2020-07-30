Man United Passed On The Chance To Sign Pulisic, Davies Despite Scout Recommendation

Manchester United have witnessed an enormous slump from their high standards after the retirement of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils have been guilty of not-so-great recruitment over the years, and their massive wage bill and managerial changes have further increased the glut between them and the top of the Premier League table. Now, a former Man United scout Jorge Alvial has revealed that the Premier League giants passed up the chance for a Christian Pulisic transfer when he was still a youngster on Borussia Dortmund's books.

Red Devils passed on Alphonso Davies, Pulisic transfer despite scout Man United scouts recommendation

Speaking to Manchester Evening News, former Chelsea and Man United scout Jorge Alvial revealed that the Old Trafford hierarchy dismissed the suggestion of a Christian Pulisic transfer when he was on the books of Borussia Dortmund. Alvial said that one of his first recommendations since taking up the job was to urge the club to sign Pulisic. The Chilean scout said that he knew the American youngster and his family well, and knew that the Dortmund youngster will rise to stardom.

Jorge Alvial: “For Pulisic, I jumped many levels that we are supposed to, & I went directly to the head scout and said: ‘Listen, this player is extraordinary. We need to see him right away, because if we don’t, someone else is’ which also happened with Alphonso (Davies).” #MUFC — Noah Mcilroy (@NsmUnited) July 29, 2020

Alvial at the time was scouting North America, while Pulisic was lighting up the Bundesliga with some impressive performances, attracting admiring glances from across Europe. Man United dismissed his recommendations, and Chelsea swooped in, sealing a Pulisic trasnfer some years later for a staggering a £58 million. The USMNT star had an indifferent start to life at Stamford Bridge but has been in fine form post lockdown, establishing himself as a key figure in Frank Lampard's side.

While recommending a Christian Pulisic transfer, Man United scouts also recommend that the Red Devils pursue a deal for Alphonso Davies. Davies was plying his trade for Vancouver Whitecaps back then, and Alvial reveals that the Canadian star was the top of the list of recommendations along with Pulisic. The former Chelsea scout reveals that the Alphonso Davies was available to sign for around £1.5million but once again Man United snubbed the opportunity before he completed a move to the Allianz Arena.

Jorge Alvial on Alphonso Davies: “I think United, & I’m just guessing because I don’t know the reason, but it is the same mentality of ‘this kid is an American, is he really ready to play in the big league?’ which I had no doubts, but it was one of the discussions.” 🔴#MUFC — Noah Mcilroy (@NsmUnited) July 29, 2020

Jorge Alvial reveals that he highly recommended Man United to sign Alphonso Davies, and he knew a German scout who was interested in him too. He reveals that he made a special effort to get Man United to sign both, recommending the chief head out to sign both Pulisic and Davies. Alphonso Davies had a spectacular breakthrough season after joining Bayern Munich for a reported £19M, with the winger-turned- fullback winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Season for 2019–20. Jorge Alvial spent two-and-a-half years working for Man United as a scout, which came after a nine-year spell in a similar role for Chelsea.

(Image Courtesy: Christian Pulisic, Alphonso Davies Instagram)