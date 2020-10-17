Newcastle Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Manchester United visit Newcastle on Matchday 5 of the Premier League as they look to put their poor start behind them. The Newcastle vs Man United live stream will begin on Saturday night, October 17 (October 18 at 12:30 am IST). Premier League live action will take place at St James' Park. Here is the Newcastle vs Man United live stream information and Newcastle vs Man United team news.

Also Read: Mbappe Sends A Heartwarming Message To A Young PSG Fan Battling Cancer

Premier League live: Newcastle vs Man United preview

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be looking for a response from his side after they suffered their joint-heaviest Premier League defeat last time out. The 6-1 loss at home to Tottenham has left Man United 16th in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have just three points from three games.

Also Read: Man City Vs Arsenal Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Premier League Live

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have made a solid start to the Premier League campaign. The Magpies find themselves ninth in the Premier League standings with seven points from four games. Newcastle defeated Burnley 3-1 at home in their last game and will be looking to continue their two-match unbeaten streak in the league.

Newcastle vs Man United team news: Injury update

Newcastle: First-choice goalkeeper Martin Dubravka continues to miss out, with Dwight Gayle and Matt Ritchie unavailable for the hosts as well.

Also Read: Harry Maguire Could Miss Man United's Premier League Game Vs Newcastle Due To Injury

📋 The boss has confirmed that a key #MUFC defender could miss Saturday's #PL trip to St James' Park... 👇#NEWMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2020

Manchester United: Deadline day arrival Edinson Cavani is not eligible to play, as the Uruguayan continues to self-isolate. Anthony Martial is suspended for the club after having been sent off in the last game. Harry Maguire is doubtful for the game against Newcastle United, while Solskjaer was coy about new signing Alex Telles’ availability for the fixture as well. However, both have travelled to Tyneside for the game.

Newcastle vs Man United team news: Probable playing 11

Newcastle: Darlow; Manquillo, Hayden, Lascelles, Fernandez, Lewis; Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Hendrick, Joelinton; Wilson

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Pogba, McTominay; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Ighalo

Also Read: Premier League X NBA: San Antonio Spurs Connect With Tottenham Hotspur Over Hoops; Watch

𝗠artial ⚽️⚽️

𝗠ason ⚽️

𝗠arcus ⚽️



All three were on the scoresheet in our previous meeting with Newcastle...#MUFC #NEWMUN pic.twitter.com/HIbLU9A6D2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 16, 2020

Premier League live: How to watch Newcastle vs Man United live stream?

The live telecast of the Newcastle vs Man United game will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD in India. The Newcastle vs Man United live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans in the UK, the game will be available on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis.

Newcastle vs Man United prediction

According to our Newcastle vs Man United prediction, Manchester United will win the game.

Image Credits: Newcastle United Instagram, Manchester United Instagram