Paul Pogba Sets Return Date For Man United Comeback After Long-injury Layoff

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly set a date for his return to first-team football. According to reports, the World Cup winner wants to be part of the training sessions within a span of two weeks and then be a part of the matchday squads after attaining match level fitness. If Pogba returns to the first team according to the timetable he has set then the midfielder could be a part of the Manchester Derby on March 8.

'Stronger than the setback'

According to reports, France International has played a total of 71 minutes of active football since September 2019. Pogba even posted pictures on his official Instagram handle that showed him training in the gym ahead of his return to the first-team football.

The midfielder has featured only seven times in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign and has started two of those matches as a substitute. Pogba suffered an ankle injury in a game against Southampton in August 2019 and has only played 90 minutes since then. The player had ankle surgery in January 2020 and is now in the process of recovering and play for the team.

Pogba will have a quality partner in the midfield

With the Red Devils securing the services of Bruno Fernandes, Pogba will have a quality partner in the midfield as United struggle to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. United has won only one of their last five Premier League games, having drawn 0-0 against Wolves before the winter break.

The Red Devils are currently 8th in the Premier League and six points behind fourth-placed Chelsea after 25 matches. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team faces an uphill task to qualify for the Champions League due to inconsistent results and lacklustre displays from players such as Harry Maguire and Daniel James.

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has high hopes from the Premier League giants. While speaking to a fan forum, Woodward has claimed that the upcoming summer transfer window will be an important opportunity for the club to rebuild their side.

"As a club and a board, we recognise that we are not yet where we want to be. It is the overwhelming priority of everyone at the club to get us back to regularly challenging for Premier League and Champions League titles" 🏆 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 10, 2020

