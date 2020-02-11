The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Paul Merson Urges Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta To Sign Two Players In The Summer

Football News

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has reportedly urged manager Mikel Arteta to acquire a holding midfielder and a centre-back in the summer transfer window

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Paul Merson

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has reportedly urged manager Mikel Arteta to acquire a holding midfielder and a centre-back in the summer transfer window. The January transfer window was relatively quiet for the Gunners as Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari on a loan deal for the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

 

Read: Kaka STUNS Fans By Turning 'ringer' For Hackney-based Football Club

Arsenal's top-four hopes are fast fading away

According to reports, the Arsenal's top-four hopes are fast fading away and are highly unlikely to secure a top-four finish. Merson said that for the Gunners to finish in the top four next season, Arteta needs to sign a centre-back and a holding midfielder to see a turn-around in results. The former player is of the opinion that Nathan Ake will be a perfect addition to Arteta's team.

According to reports, Merson said that Nathan Ake is a fast player and has been playing in England for a while and that will make his transition to another team very easy. He said that Arsenal needs to go all out next season in order to win a trophy, adding that it is very important for everyone to realise their role in a team.

Read: Lionel Messi Becomes Assist Provider For Kids As Barcelona Star Plays Football At Home

Top-four finish is not out of reach

Despite Arsenal struggling to win matches, Mikel Arteta is of the opinion that a top-four finish is not out of reach. He said that the team is many points behind Chelsea but there a lot of games to play and things might pan out in their favour. The Arsenal manager stated that if they manage to bag three or four consecutive wins then they will be much closer to their goal.

The club has not been able to find a stable option in the defence with multiple injuries coupled by poor performances of multiple players. Experienced players like Hector Bellerin and Rob Holding having been out for most of the season having suffered long term injuries from the previous season. Summer signing Kieran Tierney has also faced injury issues and has played a start-stop role in the squad.

Read: Brazilian Ronaldo Names 5 Footballers He Enjoys Watching, Cristiano Ronaldo Not On List

Read: Premier League Clubs As Rooms In A House: This Twitter Thread Leaves PL Fans Amused

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CURRENT LAGA KYA: AAP MOCKS SHAH
ADHIR RANJAN ON CONG DEFEAT
DEF MIN. CONGRATULATES KEJRIWAL
TIME FOR BJP TO INTROSPECT: SWAMY
THAKUR GETS TROLLED BY FANS
GAMBHIR EATS HUMBLE PIE