Paul Pogba ‘unhappy’ At Man United, Could Return To Juventus: Mino Raiola

On Monday, Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola dropped a bombshell on Man United by claiming that the World Cup winner was keen on leaving Old Trafford. Raiola, who facilitated Pogba’s £89 million move from Juventus to Man United in 2016, has now urged the Red Devils to sell the Frenchman in the next transfer market or risk losing him for nothing when his contract expires in the summer of 2022 because he claims Pogba won't sign a new deal. Raiola also hinted that Pogba could potentially return to Juventus, a place where he won four Serie A titles in four seasons if he leaves Man United.

Paul Pogba transfer news: Is Pogba leaving Man United?

While speaking to Italian news outlet Tuttosport, Pogba's representative Raiola said, "I can say that it's over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United." The 53-year-old then urged United to sell Pogba and recoup some of the funds for their record signing because the 27-year-old wouldn't be signing a new extension with the club when his current one expires in the summer of 2022.

"Paul is unhappy. He is no longer able to express himself as he would like and as expected of him at United. He has to change teams; he has to change the air. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, but I think the best solution for the parties is to sell him in the next market."

Although Raiola didn't confirm whether Pogba will be looking to leave Man United in the January transfer window, or whether he will stay on until the end of the season, he explained that four-time Serie A winner might consider returning to Juventus. "He (Pogba) can come back to Turin", added Raiola. The super agent's short statement over Pogba is likely to cause further headaches for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Mino Raiola on Tuttosport frontpage today: “Yes, Paul Pogba can come back to Juventus. He’s not happy at Manchester United”. 🔴 #Juventus #MUFC #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 8, 2020

Earlier this year, Pogba openly spoke about his "dream" to play for Real Madrid as well. During the November international break, Pogba also admitted that it was a "breath of fresh air" to link up with his French teammates. Pogba has managed 13 appearances for Man United this season and scored two goals, one of them coming during the 3-1 win over West Ham on Saturday.

Image Credits - Man United Instagram, AP