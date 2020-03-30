Man United Ready To Win Several Titles, Claims Paul Pogba Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has made bold claims regarding his ambition with the Premier League heavyweights. The midfielder’s comments come at a time when all footballing events are suspended in England due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the world. England has been under complete lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Paul Pogba contract: midfielder video calls Man United teammate Jesse Lingard

👨‍💻 Time for a conference call with @PaulPogba and @JesseLingard...



📋 On the agenda:

▪️ Recent updates

▪️ Our 2017 #UEL triumph

▪️ A special message for United fans



Click below to enjoy the full version 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 29, 2020

According to Man United’s official website, Paul Pogba had a message for the team players as well as the fans. The France international spoke to fellow teammate Jesse Lingard over a video call. Pogba appealed to people to stay at home in order to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Paul Pogba contract: Man United set to win titles, claims France midfielder

Paul Pogba has been recovering from an ankle injury for the past couple of months. The World Cup winner hoped that the situation in England will improve soon and they will start playing football again. He also claimed that the team was more than ready to be back on the field soon and win several accolades.

Paul Pogba contract: Star speaks on Man United's Europa League heroics

Paul Pogba also spoke on Man United’s Europa League heroics in 2017 under former manager Jose Mourinho. He claimed that he was very happy after the victory and they were targetting the title since the beginning of the campaign. The team had set their eyes on the competition since the start of the season with an aim to play in the Champions League next season. Pogba asserted that Man United is all about winning trophies.

Paul Pogba Real Madrid transfer fails

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford for the past two seasons. There were reports suggesting a Paul Pogba Real Madrid transfer or to his former club Juventus. Pogba was on the verge of joining Real Madrid until the Spanish giants decided against coming to terms with Man United’s hefty demands. However, a recent report suggests that the player, whose contract ends in 2021, will extend his stay.

