Man United Set Aside Rivalry With Liverpool & Extend Appreciation As Reds End PL Drought

Ending their 30-year long wait, Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League cup with seven fixtures remaining as Chelsea defeated Manchester City

Ending their 30-year long wait, Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League cup with seven fixtures remaining. A comprehensive win, despite the long halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jurgen Klopp led his men to topple reigning champions Manchester City with their defeat to Chelsea that sealed the title for Liverpool. As Anfield burst into celebrations, arch-rivals Manchester United too, kept everything aside and wished The Reds on their victory. 

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson put aside his rivalry with Liverpool's Kenny Dalgish, the former striker and now a non-executive director, and congratulated him soon after Klopp and his men were officially crowned champions of England. Ferguson dialled his old rival through 'modern medium' and wished the former striker. Manchester United's current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was a 'bit hurt' with the Reds winning the title, also extended his appreciation for his rivals. 

'Hard league to win'

Addressing a press briefing, Solskjaer said, "First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and they deserve credit. It's a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen and to his players." Former United defender Rio Ferdinand too credited the Reds for their fantastic run as remarked that they 'thoroughly deserved' the title.

Apart from this, the Red Devils' fans too, set aside their rivalry and extended appreciation as Liverpool ended their Premier League drought. Some believed that it is a 'lesson' for United to learn given their 'not so pleasing run' ever since Ferguson's departure while some expressed their zeal to outrun Liverpool in the upcoming season. Here are a few of the tweets: 

