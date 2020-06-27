Man United Set Aside Rivalry With Liverpool & Extend Appreciation As Reds End PL Drought

Ending their 30-year long wait, Liverpool finally lifted the Premier League cup with seven fixtures remaining. A comprehensive win, despite the long halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jurgen Klopp led his men to topple reigning champions Manchester City with their defeat to Chelsea that sealed the title for Liverpool. As Anfield burst into celebrations, arch-rivals Manchester United too, kept everything aside and wished The Reds on their victory.

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson put aside his rivalry with Liverpool's Kenny Dalgish, the former striker and now a non-executive director, and congratulated him soon after Klopp and his men were officially crowned champions of England. Ferguson dialled his old rival through 'modern medium' and wished the former striker. Manchester United's current coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who was a 'bit hurt' with the Reds winning the title, also extended his appreciation for his rivals.

'Hard league to win'

Addressing a press briefing, Solskjaer said, "First of all, any team that wins the championship and a Premier League deserve it and they deserve credit. It's a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen and to his players." Former United defender Rio Ferdinand too credited the Reds for their fantastic run as remarked that they 'thoroughly deserved' the title.

Congrats @LFC... Premier League Champions 🏆



28 wins out of 31 games....nothing but praise for you! Thoroughly deserved.... Relentless appetite....especially losing it last season after being so good. Mentally tough! https://t.co/dYCD4Fn6MJ — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) June 25, 2020

Apart from this, the Red Devils' fans too, set aside their rivalry and extended appreciation as Liverpool ended their Premier League drought. Some believed that it is a 'lesson' for United to learn given their 'not so pleasing run' ever since Ferguson's departure while some expressed their zeal to outrun Liverpool in the upcoming season. Here are a few of the tweets:

Congratulations @LFC for winning the premier league. You got a brilliant manager but @ManUtd is coming for the title next season :))) — Akash (@serendipitous96) June 26, 2020

congrats @LFC

finally the day I dreaded the most has come. I hope this fires up @ManUtd to do better next season & compete to win. — chirag desai (@chi2274) June 26, 2020

Congrats @LFC on ur 1st PL title! Champions after 30 years & untouchable this season.

They will be giving Klopp a statue at Anfield. His appointment has been transformative.

As @ManUtd look on today, a lesson to be learnt on what clear vision and roadmap can achieve. — Tushar Kant (@kantushar) June 26, 2020

