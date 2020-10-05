Chelsea Transfer News: Declan Rice Deal Prepared, Antonio Rudiger Waits For Milan

So far this summer Chelsea have done the most business, bringing in seven players for a combined total of more than £200 million. However, more players continue to be linked with a move to Stamford Bridge on transfer deadline day. Declan Rice is a name that continues to be linked with the Blues as the clock keeps ticking on transfer deadline day.

Chelsea will announce that Tiemoué Bakayoko is joining Napoli on loan and are in talks with Inter for Victor Moses [on loan too].



Nothing advanced for Emerson Palmieri to Juventus [he’s not close] and Toni Rüdiger to AC Milan [Spurs considering him just as backup option] 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 5, 2020

Chelsea transfer news: Declan Rice deal being prepared

As the transfer deadline day is coming to a close, today is expected to be a day of outgoings at Chelsea. Tiemoue Bakayoko looks set to head out on loan to Napoli, while the arrival of Ben Chilwell could mean either of Emerson Palmieri or Marcos Alonso head for the exit door. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been linked with a loan move away as several clubs appear to be interested in the midfielder.

West Ham United's Declan Rice has been a prime target all summer and Chelsea are reportedly preparing a deal to bring Rice to Stamford Bridge. However, the Hammers are digging in their heels as valuations skyrocket on transfer deadline day.

Victor Moses, Baba Rahman, Jake Clarke-Salter and Danny Drinkwater are all among the players who are being linked with a move away as they seek game time. AC Milan have reportedly opened talks with Antonio Rudiger over a season-long loan move. The German is waiting for a move away from London and, at 27, will be eager to find some regular playing time.

Reports also suggest Chelsea are interested in Nico Melamed but they aren't the only ones in this transfer window who have their eyes on the young midfielder, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all supposedly keen on landing the 19-year-old. Chelsea have also rejected a £70 million bid for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Bayern Munich.

Transfer window: Deals done by Manchester City, Manchester United

Manchester City

Incomings

Ferran Torres

Nathan Ake

Ruben Dias

Outgoings

Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich

Nicolas Otamendi to Benfica

David Silva to Real Sociedad

Jack Harrison (loan)

Yeboah Amankwah (loan)

Angelino (loan)

Claudio Bravo - released

Manchester United

Incomings

Donny van de Beek

Outgoings

Angel Gomes to Lille

Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan

Tahith Chong (loan)

Joel Pereira (loan)

Dylan Levitt (loan)

Diogo Dalot (loan)

Kieran O'Hara - released

