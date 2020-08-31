Man United Signed Record-goalscorer Wayne Rooney For £25 Million OTD In 2004

Many prolific strikers have led the line at Man United, but none have been as prolific as Wayne Rooney. The England international's legacy at Old Trafford is set in stone as he broke numerous records en route to becoming the club's record goalscorer. While Wayne Rooney's talent was there for everyone to see when he made giant strides at Everton, few could have predicted the impact he would have at Old Trafford and Manchester over the next 13 seasons in the Premier League.

Red Devils signed Everton starlet Rooney on this day in 2004

Eyebrows were raised when Man United and Sir Alex Ferguson brokered a reported £25.6 million deal for an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney on this day in August 2004, making him the then-most expensive teenager in world football. The forward almost instantly repaid his faith, scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut against Fenerbache in a 6-2 win. The English international was a crucial figure in the final years of Sir Alex Ferguson's reign at Man United, with the legendary manager teaming up Rooney and Ronaldo along with Carlos Tevez. The trio was instrumental in Man United winning the Champions League in 2008, and reaching the final in the subsequent season, While Tevez and Ronaldo sought new challenges, Rooney stayed put at Man United even after his retirement, becoming the club captain. The English international left Old Trafford ahead of the 17-18 season for a return to boyhood club Everton, before moving to the MLS with DC United. He currently occupies a player-coach role at Derby.

Rooney's glorious Man United career

Wayne Rooney is Man United's leading goalscorer, having netted a staggering 253 goals in 559 appearances for the club. During his stay at Old Trafford, the England international lifted five Premier League titles, three League Cups, one FA Cup, Champions League and Europa League each. He was Man United's Player of the Year in 2005-06 and 2009-10 and was named in the PFA Team of the Year thrice. Rooney has scored the most away goals (94) in the Premier League, and has the most number of goals for a single club, scoring 183 for the Red Devils. Rooney reached double figures in goals in 12 Premier League seasons, all of which came at Man United. Rooney's 208 PL goals (25 at Everton) make him the second-highest all-time goal scorer in Premier League history.

(Image Courtesy: Champions League Twitter)