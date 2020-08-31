Harry Maguire’s Brawl In Greece May Have Left Police Officer With a Permanent Back Injury

Harry Maguire's skirmish with the Greek police on August 21 may have left one officer with a permanent lower back injury, according to the police officer's lawyer, Ioannis Paradissis. The lawyer has admitted that his client has already been to the hospital twice, popped numerous painkillers and fears that his back may never be the same again after being thrown to the ground by Harry Maguire. Maguire, who was holidaying on the Greek island of Mykonos received a 21-month suspended sentence after being convicted of attempted bribery, assault, verbal assault and attacking police personnel.

ALSO READ: Real Madrid Begin Talks Over Extending Deals For Sergio Ramos, Luka Modric And Vazquez

Harry Maguire brawl: Greek lawyers slams Man United captain for assault on cops

While speaking to The Sunday Mirror, lawyer Ioannis Paradissis explained that one of the two police officers that were attacked by Maguire may have a permanent back injury. He said, "One policeman was thrown onto the pavement by Maguire and he hurt his back, his lower back. It may be permanent damage and could cause him problems in the future as well." Ioannis Paradissis went on to claim that Maguire pushed another officer who was trying to arrest him, leaving him with a hand injury. Maguire's brother, Joe, also reportedly punched a policeman, who was then seen with scars on his lips during the Maguire case trial.

📌 “Maguire and his friends invented a story about Albanians attacking his sister. I've never heard such rubbish. This was a shameful attempt to cover up their disgusting behavior ... he should hang his head in shame,”— Ioannis Paradissis, lawyer for Greek policemen pic.twitter.com/Szf53DGdqd — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) August 25, 2020

ALSO READ: Jurgen Klopp's Reaction After Aubameyang's Goal In Community Shield Is Unmissable: Watch

Harry Maguire case: Man United star reveals he 'feared for his life' during arrest

On Friday, in his first public interview since the incident, the world's most expensive defender Harry Maguire revealed to BBC that he felt he was going to be a victim of a kidnapping during the brawl. Maguire went on to claim that he feared for his life because the police, who were in plain clothes, started hitting him on his legs, shouting, "You'll never play football again". The 27-year-old went on to claim that he didn't want to apologise for his actions because he did 'nothing wrong'. Maguire was also accused of bribing the officers but denied the allegations.

“I feared for my life”



Manchester United captain Harry Maguire tells the BBC he thought he was being kidnapped when he was arrested in Greece last weekhttps://t.co/S3rZorWbMe pic.twitter.com/UcNHLMTQwa — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 27, 2020

ALSO READ: Man United Transfer News: Red Devils Plan to Hijack Liverpool’s €30m Move For Thiago

However, Ioannis Paradissis has slammed the Englishman's interview and rubbished his story. "Harry Maguire assaulted our officers and didn't have the decency to apologise", he said. "Maguire is trying to make the police look like the ones guilty in this incident and that is what the cops feel sorry about." Paradissis concluded by saying, "Their defence counsel has the video of the events that happened on the night of the fight but aren't prepared to hand them to the court. If they have nothing to hide, they must hand over the video footage."

ALSO READ: Santi Cazorla Scores Screamer On Debut For Xavi-coached Qatari Side Al-Sadd; Watch Video

Image Credits - Harry Maguire Instagram