Man United Fan Creates Twitter Thread About Fascinating Bruno Fernandes 'myth'

Since his move to Manchester United in January this year, Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has emerged as the key player for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The former Sporting Lisbon star has been in top form in front of the goal, racking up goals from the spot for the Red Devils, with some even criticising him for the same. But a Man United fan has now exposed the 'penalty merchant' claims through a Bruno Fernandes Twitter thread.

Bruno Fernandes Twitter thread exposes penalty merchant claims

Since joining the Old Trafford outfit, Fernandes has netted 12 times from the spot, besides missing one against Newcastle United. These numbers have ignited claims that the Portuguese international who has netted 21 goals since joining the club, has managed these stats due to his penalty duties.

Exposing Bruno Fernandes the fraud for 5 yard passes and penalties a thread pic.twitter.com/CLZ5EPIjQB — Dheer🔴 (@Dheer_UTD) November 26, 2020

The criticism hasn't gone down well with a Man United fan who has created a Twitter thread to display some of Fernandes' best long-range goals besides his splendid passing skills. Interestingly, Fernandes struck twice against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League on Tuesday, indirectly dispelling the claims.

Bruno Fernandes bags a brace against Istanbul Basaksehir

The first of Fernandes' goal was a sensational stunner, striking a thunderous shot at the roof of the net in the 7th minute. He slotted another goal 12 minutes later after receiving a loose ball in a dangerous spot to double the lead for Solskjaer. Fernandes could have bagged a hat-trick that night after Man United were awarded a penalty.

But he decided to give it to Marcus Rashford instead, in a massive show of his leadership ability. Besides, Daniel James also struck a late goal in injury time to seal a comfortable 4-1 victory at home. The victory ensures Man United's lead at the top of Group H with nine points in four games.

Premier League news: Bruno Fernandes stats as Red Devils take on Southampton

Man United are close to sealing a spot in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. With the brace, Fernandes has now racked up nine goals in 13 games across all competitions, six of which have come in the Premier League. His side, who sit 10th in the Premier League, will next square off against Southampton on Sunday.

Image courtesy: Bruno Fernandes Twitter