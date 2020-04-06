Premier League Players Facing No-win Situation In Wage Debate: Wayne Rooney

Premier League players are facing a no-win situation in the wage cut proposal, according to former England captain Wayne Rooney. Britain's healthcare secretary Matt Hancock urged footballers to play their part amid the coronavirus UK crisis by offering up some of their high wages to the NHS. However, Derby County player/manager Wayne Rooney has slammed Hancock for putting pressure on every footballer in the country

ALSO READ: Man City Confirm Club Won't Furlough Staff, Become First Premier League Club To Do So

Premier League players pressured to sacrifice wages amid coronavirus UK crisis: Rooney

Government officials including Matt Hancock urged the big earners of the Premier League to 'play their part' amid the coronavirus UK situation. The Premier League was suspended due to the spread of coronavirus and players have been forced to remain indoors but are still receiving their full salaries. With the doom and gloom state of affairs due to the coronavirus lockdown, footballers in the Premier League were asked to take a 30 percent cut on their salaries. The PFA has claimed that the 30 percent pay cut for footballers would harm the NHS as the proposal equates to more than £500 million in wage reductions over 12 months. This would account for a loss in tax contributions of more than £200 million towards the UK government.

ALSO READ: Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Attempt Core Crusher Challenge During Lockdown; Watch

Coronavirus UK: Wayne Rooney furious as Premier League players labelled 'scapegoats'

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney admitted that the footballers have come under immense pressure from the government to sacrifice their wages during the coronavirus lockdown. Writing in his column for The Times, Wayne Rooney pointed out the flaws in the 30 percent pay cut for Premier League players. The 34-year-old Wayne Rooney explained that if footballers oppose the deal because they cannot afford the consequences of the pay cut, they would be hammered by the media. Wayne Rooney also explained that the situation is forcing Premier League stars into a corner as this decision which was meant to be kept behind closed doors has somehow been made public amid the coronavirus lockdown.

“Of course I’d give up my pay – but Matt Hancock and the Premier League are so out of order.” Strong column from @WayneRooney about how the players have been ‘set up’ by owners and politicianshttps://t.co/AY8shnz3ry — Matt Dickinson (@DickinsonTimes) April 5, 2020

ALSO READ: Marcus Rashford Raises £20m For School Kids Affected By Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus UK: Wayne Rooney terms method used by politicians a 'disgrace'

Wayne Rooney also went on to reveal that he does not mind taking a pay cut due to his status and earnings from the past. However, some players that are not in the same position as Rooney might be unable to afford that pay cut. England's all-time leading goalscorer has hit back at the criticism from Matt Hancock and the practice used for compelling players to sacrifice their wages. Wayne Rooney had strong words for the government since they haven't brought up bankers, top CEOs and multi-millionaires to aid during the coronavirus lockdown. However, the footballers are facing the brunt of the situation despite doing a lot of good in the community, claims the Man United legend.

ALSO READ: Fedor Smolov Breaks Spain Lockdown To Attend Fiancee's 18th Birthday Bash In Russia