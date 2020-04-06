Real Madrid Target Donny Van De Beek Insists He Is Undecided Over Future Move

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has not given the green light to Real Madrid for now, according to reports. Donny van de Beek was rumoured to join Real Madrid last summer but the deal eventually broke down. In order to make space for the Ajax midfielder, Real Madrid were reportedly supposed to offload Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez. While Madrid failed to offload the duo, Real Madrid kept the talks between them and the 22-year-old Dutchman alive throughout the season. It was assumed that Donny van de Beek will join the LaLiga giants in the summer of 2020.

Real Madrid transfer news: Van de Beek is yet to set his mind

However, Donny van de Beek recently added another twist in the Real Madrid transfer news. The Dutch midfielder revealed that he hasn't said yes to any club for now. Donny van de Beek, in an interview with magazine Helden, state, "Playing in the sun is always nice, but no, I haven't started taking Spanish classes, I still haven't said "yes" to anyone, it's all open. I know what I have here, I'm loved by Ajax and I love Ajax. My feeling should be positive at a club, not only that they want me but also that I fit in their system of play. Of course, I also want to know the game time they will give me."

Donny van de Beek dropped a massive hint of him being available for other clubs too. Manchester United reportedly wanted to sign the player before Real Madrid hijacked the move. However, with Van de Beek's recent comments, Manchester United could get back in the race to sign the midfielder. The Dutch midfielder could fill the hole if Paul Pogba decides to leave this summer.

Like his former teammates Matthijs de Ligt and Frankie De Jong, Donny van de Beek also rose to fame in Ajax's magnificent run in the Champions League 2018-19 season. While De Ligt and De Jong left for Juventus and Barcelona, Van de Beek is yet to pick a club for his next move. Van de Beek, while talking about his possible move to LaLiga side, stated "Nothing is official (with Real Madrid). There is no contract. That is the situation. That has not changed throughout the season. I don't want to choose. Both are great clubs, but as I said before, Ajax is also a great club. Therefore, there is nothing to choose from. Everything would be very good."

