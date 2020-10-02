PSG Vs ANG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Ligue 1 Live

Paris Saint-Germain welcome Angers to the Parc des Princes as they look to build on last week's display. PSG sit only one spot above Angers in Ligue 1, as things stand. The two sides will face each other on Friday, October 2 (Saturday morning for Indian viewers) at 12:30 am IST. Here's a look at our PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction and PSG vs ANG Dream11 team.

PSG vs ANG live: PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction and preview

Paris Saint-Germain did not have the best of the starts with two losses from their opening two matches. However, they made a comeback after winning the next three against Metz, Nice and Reims and have not conceded a single goal in those three fixtures. The two sides are level on points, with 9 points apiece but PSG sit above their opponents with a superior goal difference.

Both sides will be hopeful of a victory here. Based on current form, our PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction is that the match will be a win for PSG. However, Angers are in decent form as well and will look to pull off an upset.

📸✌️ The training session today at the Ooredoo Centre is underway! #PSGSCO pic.twitter.com/mMhXYliDgO — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 30, 2020

PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction: Paris Saint-Germain vs Angers Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 11 times since 2011. Paris Saint-Germain have come out victorious on 10 occasions, with one game ending in a draw. Angers have not bagged all three points against the Parisians. The last time the two sides met, PSG won comprehensively with a 4-0 scoreline.

PSG vs ANG live: PSG vs ANG Dream11 team, top picks

PSG vs ANG live - Paris Saint-Germain probable playing 11

Navas; Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Bakker; Paredes, Verratti, Draxler; Sarabia, Icardi, Mbappe

PSG vs ANG live - Angers probable playing 11

Bernardoni; Bamba, Traore, Pavlovic, Nouri; Capelle, Fulgini, Mangani; Thioub, Bahoken, Bobichon

PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction: PSG vs ANG Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Navas

Defenders - Florenzi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Traore

Midfielders - Fulgini, Mangani, Verratti, Draxler (VC), Bobichon

Forwards - Mbappe (C)

Note: The above PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction, PSG vs ANG Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs ANG Dream11 team and PSG vs ANG Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: PSG English Twitter