Thomas Muller Posts HILARIOUS Video With Horses, Names Them After Bayern Teammates

Bayern Munich mainstay Thomas Muller is known for being a notorious prankster. The German’s social media antics regularly leave his fans in splits. Mueller is also known for being a horse lover and is even married to a horse trainer. The German midfielder is regularly seen posting pictures and videos of horses in stables, with his latest videos being loved by fans.

Bayern Munich players win big at UEFA awards

Notably, several Bayern Munich footballers won UEFA awards on Thursday. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer was judged to be the UCL Goalkeeper of the Season, while Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski won the Midfielder of the Season and the Forward of the Season awards respectively. Robert Lewandowski also won the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year honour, while Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick won the UCL Men’s Coach of the Year award.

Muller horses video posted after UEFA awards results

After his Bayern Munich teammates won the UEFA awards, Thomas Muller took to social media to post a couple of hilarious videos online. In the videos, Thomas Mueller is seen telling fans that he has named his horses after his Bayern Munich teammates, with the German proceeding to hilariously ‘interview’ them after they won big at the UEFA awards. In the first video posted by Thomas Muller, the Bayern star is seen saying that he is reporting live from the UEFA awards ceremony.

Thomas Muller then proceeds to feed carrots to each horse as he congratulates them on winning the awards, hilariously naming each horse after his award-winning teammates. Muller was also seen talking about Bayern Munich’s group stage draw, as he said that he is excited to play in the Champions League this season. Bayern Munich have been drawn in Group A alongside Atletico Madrid, Red Bull Salzburg and Lokomotiv Moskva.

In the second video posted by Thomas Muller, the 31-year-old sheepishly suggests that he made a big mistake by forgetting coach Hansi Flick’s award win. Thomas Muller then shows another horse named after his coach, as he feeds the horse saying that he loves carrots.

Fans react to hilarious Muller horses video

“You know? Kdb getting in over Müller” pic.twitter.com/FxLkgQvcvb — Henry Dunhamv2 (@HDubham) October 1, 2020

Did you just named your horse after ur teammates? — Math (@YodaDub) October 1, 2020

After Muller posted the videos online, several fans praised Thomas Muller for his sense of humour. Many other fans also reposted similar videos of Thomas Muller, where he is seen entertaining reporters and fans with his comments.

Image Credits: Thomas Muller Instagram