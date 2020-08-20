Why Is Thomas Muller So Hard To Defend? Man Utd Legend Rio Ferdinand Analyses

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has surprised the world of football with his performances on the field this season, after an unimpressive run of form over the past couple of seasons. His performances, particularly in the Champions League, have invited appreciation from all quarters. Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, in particular, heaped praise on the Germany international.

Not easy to bully Thomas Muller: Man United legend Rio Ferdinand

Speaking on BT Sport, Rio Ferdinand shed light on the idea of defending against Thomas Muller. The former Man United and England defender claimed that it looks easy to bully Muller on the field due to his physicality and nature, but that’s not the case anymore. Muller doesn’t let an opponent bully him because the midfielder doesn’t get involved in any sort of physical play throughout the game, he added.

One step to go... https://t.co/2NwqEwjEQ4 — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) August 19, 2020

Rio Ferdinand went on to describe Muller as a ‘typical’ German, suggesting that the Bavarian focuses on efficiency and intensity in the game. Muller was one of the top performers in Barcelona’s 8-2 rout in the quarter-final of the Champions League. The Germany international netted a brace in the game, taking his tally to four goals in the competition.

Rio Ferdinand praises Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies

After the quarter-final game, Rio Ferdinand also heaped praise on Canadian prodigy Alphonso Davies. The youngster humiliated Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo before setting up Joshua Kimmich in the second half. Ferdinand advised Semedo to stay away from social media after the debacle against Davies. He claimed that Davies' skills against the Portuguese defender were uncalled for and embarrassing.

Bayern Munich to play PSG in the Champions League final

Amid the praise on Thomas Muller and Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich prepares for the final of the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The game is slated to be played on Sunday (Monday according to IST). The Bavarians defeated Lyon in the semi-final, with Serge Gnabry and Robert Lewandowski emerging as the standout performers for Hans-Dieter Flick.

Bayern Munich have the opportunity to win their sixth European title in their decorated history. The Bavarians last clinched the silverware in 2012-13, defeating domestic rivals Borussia Dortmund. On the other hand, PSG look to seal their first-ever European title, a silverware, that has been missing from the trophy cabinet at the Parc des Princes.

Image courtesy: Rio Ferdinand/Thomas Muller Instagram