Man United Transfer News: Red Devils To Sign Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano Next Summer?

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have endured to a mixed start to the season. The Red Devils, who were once leading the group standings in the Champions League, were knocked out of the competition after two successive defeats against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and RB Leipzig. The Old Trafford outfit have struggled defensively and have identified RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano to pair alongside Harry Maguire. But the club will attempt his signing only in the summer.

Upamecano release clause estimated at €42m

MEN Sport reveals that Man United had scouted Upamecano as a teenager but did not proceed with his signing. He was heavily linked with a move to the Old Trafford last summer but went on to sign a new contract with the Bundesliga outfit. His new contract includes a €42 million release clause, which only comes into effect next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not hide his interest in Upamecano when his side came up against RB Leipzig in the Champions League. The Norwegian tactician, in the pre-match presser, confessed he would be keeping a close tab on the 22-year-old's performance against his side.

Upamecano to Man United? Club in contact with player's agent

Recent reports on the Upamecano transfer story had claimed that Man United had given up on their pursuit of the Leipzig central defender in January. The club believed that they needed to focus on other areas of strengthening the team other than the centre-back position. The Athletic also claimed that Man United's disinterest gave Bayern Munich a free hand to rope in the Frenchman.

But, The Here We Go Podcast now claims that the Red Devils are still keen on sealing the Upamecano transfer. The club are in very much contact with the France international's agent but will not submit any bid in January. Instead, Man United will wait for the completion of the season to sign him next summer.

Bayern Munich willing to sign Upamecano

Interestingly, Man United aren't the only club in the Premier League interested in signing the RB Leipzig centre-back. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been linked with the 22-year-old defender in the past. Moreover, Bayern Munich are also interested in roping in the Frenchman to further reinforce their side.

