Telles To Become Man United's 4th Signing From Portuguese League With 3 Failing To Impress

Multiple reports covering Man United transfer news have revealed that transfer target Edinson Cavani and Alex Telles are currently in England signing their contracts. The Sun shared pictures of Alex Telles arriving in Manchester, with the left-back having already completed his medical ahead of his move. Manchester United are set to have a busy transfer deadline day, with several deals in the works. While fans are excited to see the left-back arrive at the club, journalist Mark Ogden has suggested that a player from the Portuguese league may not be the best thing for the club.

Transfer deadline day live: Telles to Man United deal not the best thing?

Alex Telles is being brought in to provide competition for current left-back Luke Shaw, who had a horror showing last time out against Tottenham. However, as ESPN writer Mark Ogden points out, the Telles to Man United deal may not work out if past transfers are looked at. While discussing the Telles to Man United transfer, Ogden pointed out how the Brazilian left-back will be the fourth defender the club have signed from the Portuguese league in recent years.

Telles will be the fourth defender Man Utd have signed from the Portuguese league in recent years. They haven’t had a great strike rate so far — Rojo, Lindelof, Dalot. — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 5, 2020

The previous three instances involved bringing in Marcos Rojo from Sporting CP in 2014, Victor Lindelof from Benfica in 2017 and Diogo Dalot from Porto in 2018. However, none of the defenders has impressed during their time at Manchester United, with all three failing to assert their place in the side.

Victor Lindelof has already been heavily criticized for his performances this season, while Marcos Rojo is rumoured to be on his way out of the club. Full-back Diogo Dalot has already left the club on loan for AC Milan. While making his point, Mark Ogden also pointed out that defenders from the Portuguese league fail to impress in England, as he gave the example of Eliaquim Mangala’s time at Manchester City.

Mangala was also poor at City. Maybe Portugal isn’t the best place to look for defenders. Carvalho at Chelsea the exception... — Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) October 5, 2020

Transfer deadline day live: Man United rumours round-up

It remains to be seen how the Alex Telles to United deal fares eventually, with the defender having been a standout full-back in recent times. Apart from the Telles to Man United transfer, the club is also expected to announce the arrival of star forward Edinson Cavani on a free transfer. Apart from the duo, Man United transfer news has also linked the club with a loan move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele, as the club looks to strengthen in the wide areas after failing in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho over the summer.

Image Credits: Alex Telles Instagram, Victor Lindelof Instagram, Marcos Rojo