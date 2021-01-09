Man United Vs Watford Live Stream: How To Watch FA Cup Live, H2h And Prediction

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United look to make amends for their Carabao Cup exit against Manchester City when they take on Watford in the third round of the FA Cup. The match will be played on Saturday, January 9, 2020 (Thursday IST). Here is the Man United vs Watford live stream details, team news, prediction and other match details.

How to watch Man United vs Watford? Man United vs Watford live stream

Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD have been designated as the official Man United vs Watford TV channel(s) in India. Besides, the live stream will be available on the Sony LIV App, while the live scores will be updated regularly on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Man United vs Watford live.

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Saturday, January 9, 2020 (Sunday IST)

Time: 1.30 am IST

Man United vs Watford prediction and preview

Man United were embarrassingly knocked out of the Carabao Cup semi-finals by Man City, with John Stones and Fernandinho netting one goal each. But the team's top form in the Premier League offers a ray of hope for the Old Trafford faithful, which could prove to be a boon against Watford.

Watford, on the other hand, suffered a 1-2 defeat against Swansea in the Championship. The team's struggle could be comprehended from the fact that they have managed just two victories in the previous five games in the Championship.

Man United vs Watford team news

Solskjaer will have to cope in the absence of Edinson Cavani, who faces a suspension by FA for his racist slur. Besides, Facundo Pellistri and Phil Jones are recovering from their respective injuries, while defender Marcos Rojo is doubtful for the clash due to a calf injury.

On the other hand, Watford have a long injury list with Christian Kabasele out due to a knee injury. Besides, Craig Cathcart, Quina, Isaac Success, Joao Pedro and Tom Dele-Bashiru are also set to sit out on the sidelines for the third round of the competition.

Man United vs Watford prediction

Man United have a better head-to-head performance with eight victories and two defeats and hence are the favourites to win the game against Watford.

Note: The match prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy in these predictions.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter