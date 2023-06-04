Man United's Erik Ten Hag 'happy' With His Team Despite Man City's FA Cup Sweep

Erik ten Hag has voiced his pride in the Manchester United squad following their FA Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Saturday. Despite doubts about their chances against the Premier League champions and Champions League finalists, United played admirably in the match, eventually losing 2-1. Their already difficult task was made even more difficult when Ilkay Gundogan capitalized on a sloppy clearance from Victor Lindelof to score the game's first goal just 13 seconds into the game.

Although United appeared to be on the verge of collapse following the early setback, they were able to weather City's early onslaught and gradually grew into the match, effectively suffocating their opponents. Their chance for a comeback came when Jack Grealish was penalized for handball, which Bruno Fernandes confidently converted from the spot.

Also Read: Neymar Jr Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Lionel Messi After Athlete's Final Game

The second half showed a delicately balanced situation, but it was Manchester City who ultimately secured the victory. The City's captain Gundogan left unmarked on the edge of the box, delivered a decisive volley that eluded a helpless David de Gea. Manchester United made valiant efforts to equalize, led by the determined Alejandro Garnacho, but City successfully held on to their lead, moving closer to completing a treble.

What did Erik Ten Hag say in the dressing room?

The boss is already planning ahead for next season 📝#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 4, 2023

Reflecting on the match, Ten Hag described the atmosphere in the dressing room, stating, "We are broken, disappointed of course, but I said I am proud of my team," As quoted by BBC. "We did very well, we conceded two soft goals but we were in the game.

Erik ten Hag expressed his feelings and emotions about his team's performance. When he mentioned being "broken" and "disappointed," he was expressing the intense emotions felt in the locker room following the loss. It reflects the club's financial investment and desire to win the FA Cup.

Also Read: PSG To Welcome Star Free Agent After Lionel Messi Exit - REPORTS

Ten Hag was proud of his team's performance in the final, acknowledging their hard work and determination. He also praised their defensive resilience and organization, emphasizing their spirit, character, and personality. He acknowledged the team's shortcomings but also highlighted the positive aspects of their performance, emphasizing their resilience and lessons to take into the upcoming season.