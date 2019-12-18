Man United's Martial Not Good Enough, Better Used As Substitute: Tony Cascarino

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been told that striker Anthony Martial is not that good a player to be named in the playing 11 and is better off as a substitute. According to reports, former Aston Villa player Tony Cascarino said that Martial does not have the same work rate as compared to the other Red Devils players.

Martial not 'good enough'

Cascarino said that he is not doubting the Frenchman's capability but is questioning his desire and effort to help his team win matches. Martial has bagged six goals in all competitions this season with four goals in the Premier League. However, Cascarino is of the opinion that Martial could be utilised as a substitute in the near future.

Cacarino said that Martial is a player who has been playing games on his own terms, adding that is not good enough for a team like Manchester United. The former Villa striker said that Martial was a talented player but if in a match he tries a trick and it fails, he starts sulking and his performance goes down. Cacarino said that Martial was awarded a new contract based on his talent and current market value and may be a problem because the manager may feel pressured to select him in matchday squads.

Giggs criticises Martial

Meanwhile, former Manchester United player belonging to the class of 92, Ryan Giggs, criticised Martial's performance in United's drab 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford. Giggs said that Martial was talented but played as if he was feeling lethargic during the entire match. Giggs further added that when Martial is playing like a lethargic player then he stops running, stops trying to play and that results in him losing the ball quite a few times.

Manchester United’s draw against Everton meant that the club failed to secure their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions. They had earlier defeated Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City in their last two Premier League games. They had also scored four past AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League. The Red Devils are now placed sixth in the Premier League table, with 25 points to their credit. United will next play against Colchester in the Football League Cup on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 (December 19 according to IST).

(With inputs from agencies)