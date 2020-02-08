Man Utd Fans Convinced Ighalo Will Be A Hit At Old Trafford After Training Video Emerges

Manchester United fans are convinced that Odion Ighalo will be a good addition to the team after reports emerged that striker was undergoing intense training to up his speed ahead of the squad's winter break. Ighalo signed for the Red Devils on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season. The player was signed on the deadline of the January transfer window.

Ighalo going under intense training

The Nigeria International is undergoing intense training having not played since December 2019. According to reports, if the striker manages to gain match fitness then he will feature against Chelsea in Premier League game on February 17. He has been training at the National Taekwondo Centre located in the area of Newton Heath, Manchester.

According to reports, Ighalo's fitness coach, Wayne Richardson said that he monitored various drills during the past few days and videos of their fitness drills emerged on social media platforms such as Twitter. Richardson added that they are working really hard and called the striker an amazing athlete.

Odion Ighalo putting in that graft ahead of the warm-weather training camp next week 💪 pic.twitter.com/A802a2b9m2 — utdreport (@utdreport) February 5, 2020

"I never thought this move would happen but dreams do come true." ♥️@IghaloJude's first #MUFC interview is a treat 👇 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) February 5, 2020

Netizens hope for Ighalo to succeed at Manchester United

The fitness regime of Odion Ighalo prompted a few Manchester United fans to wish the striker to have a good time at Old Trafford.

This man is dedicated to succeed at the club hopefully he does. i really want this to be good for him — Daniel 🖐🖐 (@__salami) February 5, 2020

Need a bit of that holdup play upfront too 💪🏽 — bobdyboot (@MUFCLatest2020) February 5, 2020

Desperate for him to do well , top man — ZakMUTD🔴🔰 (@MUTDthoughts) February 5, 2020

That my boy rapping the full country with love..... Can't love united less

GGMU 🔴🔴 — Eddy on God 🙏 (@Eddysnoops2) February 5, 2020

I love the attitude of Ighalo



Yet people are trying to convince me Cavani would of been a better fit? Come on now. — UtdBainsy (@UtdBainsy) February 5, 2020

