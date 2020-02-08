The Debate
Man Utd Fans Convinced Ighalo Will Be A Hit At Old Trafford After Training Video Emerges

Football News

Man Utd fans are convinced that Ighalo will be a good addition to the team after reports emerged that he was undergoing intense training to up his speed

Written By Ruchit Rastogi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man Utd

Manchester United fans are convinced that Odion Ighalo will be a good addition to the team after reports emerged that striker was undergoing intense training to up his speed ahead of the squad's winter break. Ighalo signed for the Red Devils on a loan deal until the end of the 2019-20 season. The player was signed on the deadline of the January transfer window.

Ighalo going under intense training

The Nigeria International is undergoing intense training having not played since December 2019. According to reports, if the striker manages to gain match fitness then he will feature against Chelsea in Premier League game on February 17. He has been training at the National Taekwondo Centre located in the area of Newton Heath, Manchester.

According to reports, Ighalo's fitness coach, Wayne Richardson said that he monitored various drills during the past few days and videos of their fitness drills emerged on social media platforms such as Twitter. Richardson added that they are working really hard and called the striker an amazing athlete.

Read: Virgil Van Dijk Has No Intention Of Leaving Liverpool As Juventus Plots Summer Bid

Read: Odion Ighalo Could Be A Problem For Ed Woodward And Solskjaer: Paul Merson

Netizens hope for Ighalo to succeed at Manchester United

The fitness regime of Odion Ighalo prompted a few Manchester United fans to wish the striker to have a good time at Old Trafford.

 

 

 

 

Read: Premier League Top Scorers 2019-20: Jamie Vardy, Sergio Aguero Lead The Race

Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus Teammate Blaise Matuidi Can't Stop Raving About His Abs

