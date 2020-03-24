Odion Ighalo's Loan Deal Set To Be Made Permanent By Manchester United: Report

Premier League heavyweights Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal. The striker has been in magnificent form for the club since joining in January from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua. He was signed on a six-month loan deal.

Man United transfer news: Odion Ighalo deal permanent likely

Lifelong Red @IghaloJude tells us the story of his first United shirt... ❤️#MUFC pic.twitter.com/iWBvSqtPsN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 22, 2020

According to reports in England, Man United have agreed to sign Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal. The player’s contract runs until May 31, which is one month less than other loan deals. The Old Trafford side is expecting to sign the Nigerian international for a fee hovering in the range of £15 million.

Odion Ighalo deal permanent: Striker describes United his dream club

Recently, Odion Ighalo spoke to Man United’s official magazine. The 30-year-old revealed that he was a huge fan of the Premier League giants since his childhood. He claimed that he had a Man United jersey, which was blue in colour. However, he couldn’t get his name imprinted on it due to financial incapacity.

Odion Ighalo deal permanent: Player emphasises on love for club

Odion Ighalo also claimed that he used to watch the Red Devils play along with his siblings. The striker asserted that they used to pay in order to watch Man United games. However, things have changed for him, as evident by the opportunity of playing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Odion Ighalo deal permanent: 30-year-old's amazing performance for club

Odion Ighalo has been in great form for Man United since his debut in January. He has already scored four goals in three starts for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He also scored in his side’s previous victory against LASK in the Round of 16 of the Europa League. The manager also lauded the striker claiming that he has performed well whenever given an opportunity. His performance will improve if given more opportunities, said Solskjaer.

