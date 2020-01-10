Man Utd Owners Glazers' Take On Selling Club Amid Financial Struggles

Manchester United owners the Glazers apparently have no intention of selling the club despite United's worst start to a season in the Premier League Era. Current Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first season has nothing been short of a disaster as he as only won eight of their 21 Premier League matches so far.

The Norweigian's pursuit of players in the transfer market has somewhat been hampered because players have been apprehensive of coming to Old Trafford due to United's lacklustre performances and absence from the Champions League.

According to reports, Manchester was tipped to completely overhaul their current squad but only three players were signed i.e. Harry Maguire, Daniel James and Aaron Wan Bissaka. However, ardent fans of the 20 time Premier-League champions have long blamed the Glazers' approach towards football and the way they have contributed to United's downfall in the past couple of years.

'Glazers Out'

Reports suggest that the Glazers are going to sell the club they bought in the year 2005. The first few years of their ownership was marred by protests by fans. The anti-Glazers campaign was such that a few supporters went on to create a new club FC United of Manchester that has given impressive results in the non-league matches so far.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in the year 2013, United has struggled to win a major silverware. Former Red Devils player Paul Parker has berated Executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and owners the Glazers for the club's downfall in the past couple of years.

While talking to a local media outlet, Parker said that the current manager is clueless which is completely shocking because he is handling one of the most successful clubs in the world. He further added that as a former player it was difficult for him to see his club struggle, adding if a player has a good time with a club then the feeling lingers on. Parker also said that even if a player does not support the club then also they don't the club to go wrong.

'Manchester United is a football club'

He said that Manchester United is a football club and not a business centre, adding that it was a club for one side of the people of Manchester and that has also been taken away. People think that United has forgotten how to play football and what it means to play for the crest. Solskjaer will be under immense pressure when the Red Devils play against Norwich City at Old Trafford, with high expectations from the manager to get the club back on track.

(With agency inputs)