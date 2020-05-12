Manchester United Players Asked To Leave Cheshire Pitch For Training Without Permission

Manchester United stars Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were reportedly asked to leave a private college pitch for training without permission. Wan-Bissaka and Fosu-Mensah both sought to go through some drills ahead of a potential Premier League return. However, the Manchester United duo was asked to leave, with Coronavirus UK lockdown restrictions not being eased until Wednesday.

Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were reportedly seen using a football and doing keep-ups between shuttle runs at the Saint Ambrose College in Cheshire. However, Wan-Bissaka and Fosu-Mensah, both 22, were asked to leave with coronavirus UK lockdown restrictions set to stay in place till Wednesday. The Manchester United duo practised social distancing rules by maintaining the required two-metre gap at all times. Aaron Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United in the summer from Crystal Palace for a reported £50 million. Wan-Bissaka has quickly developed to make himself as an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United side and his form has been key as the Red Devils challenge for a top four spot.

Premier League Project Restart: Premier League return close despite Coronavirus UK lockdown

Premier League players are expected to return to training this month while following the new health and safety guidelines amidst the Coronavirus UK crisis. According to reports from The Telegraph, the Premier League return by June 12 could be given a green light by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the remainder of the games in the season will be completed behind closed doors. However, the Premier League Project Restart aims at resuming the English top flight without fans to reduce the spread of the deadly virus. The closed doors matches would be a massive blow to clubs struggling with their finances. According to ESPN, the UK Government-controlled Department of Culture, Media and Sport will speak to every major sporting body in the UK with an aim to ensure the resumption of all sporting activities by June 1.

