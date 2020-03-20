The Debate
Man United's Marcus Rashford Became Youngest Manchester Derby Goalscorer On Mar 20, 2016

Football News

On March 20, 2016, Man United's Marcus Rashford became the youngest goalscorer in the Manchester Derby aged 18 years 141 days to hand United a 1-0 win.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Man United

On this day, on March 20, 2016, Manchester United star Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester derby. The Man United academy graduate, aged 18 years 141 days, scored the only game of the match to hand Man United a famous 1-0 victory. The Marcus Rashford goal meant that Man United defeated Man City in the Manchester derby away from home for the first time in four years. 

Also Read: Premier League's Possible Fixture Schedule For The Rest Of The Season After Suspension

OTD in 2016: Man United's Marcus Rashford became the youngest player to score in a Manchester derby

Man United faced off against Man City in the Manchester derby on March 20, 2016. Youngster Marcus Rashford, who had made his Premier League debut against Arsenal earlier in February, etched his name into Man United history, scoring a decisive goal in the game at the Etihad. With that goal, Marcus Rashford became the youngest Manchester derby goalscorer, aged 18 years 141 days. Rashford's strike was the only goal of the game, as Man United their first win at the Etihad Stadium since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement. 

Also Read: Premier League’s Most Valuable XI Revealed Costing Staggering £1.19 BILLION

WATCH: Man United's Marcus Rashford becomes the youngest Manchester Derby goal-scorer; OTD in 2016

Also Read: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo And Other Football Stars Who Are Training At Home

Marcus Rashford's Man United career at a glance

Since making his debut in 2016, Marcus Rashford has quickly become one of Manchester United's key players. The English striker, who now flanks the left side of the attack for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, has made 201 appearances for the club so far and has scored 64 goals. The 2019/20 season was Rashford's most prolific, having scored 19 times in 31 games. However, a lower back injury has ruled out the star forward for two to three months. With the Premier League suspended for the time being due to the coronavirus pandemic, Man United fans will hope that Rashfrod can return to first-team action when the Premier League resumes.

Also Read: Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan

First Published:
COMMENT
