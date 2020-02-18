Paul Pogba Meets Indian Comedian Just Sul In Dubai, Performs Comical Dab

Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba is currently in Dubai undergoing rehabilitation after suffering a severe ankle injury. The 2018 World Cup winner caught up with Indian comedian Just Sul and the duo spent some quality time together. The French midfielder posted a video of him signing a Pogba jersey for Just Sul.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes On Man Utd: I Play For The Biggest Club In England, It's A Dream Come True

Paul Pogba catches up with Indian comedian Just Sul, performs a comical dab

Paul Pogba’s 2019-20 season has been marred with successive injury setbacks that have limited the French midfielder to just six appearances for Manchester United. The French midfielder is currently in Dubai. He has travelled to the Gulf country to work on his fitness and get back in shape for Manchester United’s business end of the season. While in Dubai, Paul Pogba caught up with Indian comedian Just Sul. Paul Pogba posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen signing his jersey on Just Sul’s belly. Watch the video here:

WATCH: Paul Pogba signs a jersey for Indian comedian Just Sul

Also Read: Harry Maguire Told His Brother That He Would Definitely Score A Goal Against Chelsea

Paul Pogba transfer: Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United?

Paul Pogba’s Manchester United future is up in the air with the player and the agent both expressing a desire to end their ties with the Old Trafford outfit. Manchester United, however, are reluctant to see their record club signing leave for a cut price. They are ready to play hardball with Pogba’s contract running for two more seasons. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is a keen admirer and is expected to move for the French midfielder in the summer. Former club Juventus has also been linked with a transfer for Pogba.

Also Read: Paul Pogba's Brother Takes A Dig At Man United, Says Pogba Wants To Leave To Win Titles

Paul Pogba injury: Pogba set to return after Chelsea game

Paul Pogba has been out of action for Manchester United since September. Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Pogba is scheduled to join training a day after their controversial victory over rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Also Read: Man United Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Paul Pogba's Agent Mino Raiola Involved In Feud