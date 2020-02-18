Paul Pogba's Brother Takes A Dig At Man United, Says Pogba Wants To Leave To Win Titles

Manchester United star Paul Pogba’s departure rumours are strengthening with every passing day. His brother Mathias Pogba has now revealed that his brother wants to leave Manchester United. The midfielder has been out of the squad since September last year due to an ankle injury.

Also Read | Paul Pogba believes he joined Manchester United under false prospectus: Reports

Paul Pogba transfer: Midfielder wants to leave Manchester United, claims Mathias

Paul Pogba’s brother Mathias:



🗣 "Everyone knows that Paul wants to leave Manchester United, he wants to play Champions League football and win titles. We all know that won’t happen at United. We will see what happens this summer."



(Source: @elchiringuitotv) pic.twitter.com/5xdenSsKt1 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) February 18, 2020

While speaking to El Cheringuito TV, Mathias Pogba has revealed that Paul intends to leave Manchester United in the summer. He attributes his brother’s desire to play in the Champions League and win titles as the main reason for his rumoured exit. He also claimed that his ambitions would not be fulfilled if he continues to play for the Red Devils.

Also Read | Paul Pogba recovers from injury, likely to play against Chelsea on February 17: Report

Paul Pogba transfer: The player is linked with Real Madrid and Juventus

Paul Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid with manager Zinedine Zidane thought to be a great admirer of the French midfielder. There have also been rumours of Pogba’s possible return to Juventus where he enjoyed a great stint before joining Manchester United in 2016.

Also Read | Alan Shearer predicts Paul Pogba's departure from Man United after current season ends

Paul Pogba transfer: Mino Raiola and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer involved in a spat

Before Manchester United’s match against Chelsea last night, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had slammed Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola. He had stated that Pogba was not a personal property of the agent. However, Raiola retaliated by saying that Pogba was neither owned by him nor the club.

Paul is not mine and for sure not Solskjaer’s property, Paul is Paul Pogba’s. pic.twitter.com/CvBHW8mj8U — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) February 17, 2020

Paul Pogba has been out of the squad since September last year after he sustained an injury against Arsenal. He underwent surgery to get rid of his ankle issues and is currently recovering. According to former football star Alan Shearer, Pogba might leave the club at the end of the present season. He believes that the France international would be looking to perform well for his country in Euro 2020 after which he would look to secure an exit from the Premier League.

Also Read | Paulo Dybala wants a potential reunion with Paul Pogba at Juventus