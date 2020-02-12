Pep Guardiola Rates Himself, Claims That He Is Merely A 'good' Manager

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is widely regarded as one of the best managers in the world. The Spaniard has won several accolades in Spain, Germany and England. However, Guardiola’s opinion on self is different from what others feel about him.

Pep Guardiola claims to be a "good" manager

While speaking to Football Daily, Pep Guardiola has rated himself as a 'good' manager. He claimed that he is not the best. He further exclaimed that he would not win with a different team. He also attributed his success partly to City players.

Pep Guardiola stats: Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has enjoyed success in three major leagues across Europe. The Spanish tactician, who emerged onto the global scene during his stint with Barcelona (2008-12), won several accolades with the Catalans. He won three LaLiga titles, along with two Champions League trophies with Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola stats: Bayern Munich

Guardiola continued his domestic dominance with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, winning the league title thrice. He also managed to get his hands on the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA World Cup. However, he fell short of winning the Champions League with the Bavarians.

Pep Guardiola stats: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola joined Manchester City in 2016. He went on to win the Premier League twice along with other domestic titles. There are rumours of the Spaniard returning to Barcelona, but the fact is that Guardiola is still at the helm at City.

Guardiola's side are 22-points adrift of league leaders Liverpool who have bagged 73 points in 25 games. City were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in their previous Premier League game. They next play against West Ham United on February 19, 2020 (February 20 according to IST).

