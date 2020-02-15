Manchester City Set To Appeal Champions League Ban

Manchester City has stated that the club is disappointed but not surprised by UEFA's two-year ban on the club from competing in the Champions League. The club issued a statement soon after UEFA announced that the club will not be allowed to compete in the competition for two years.

READ: Manchester City Banned From Next Two Champions Leagues By UEFA

City to appeal

"The Club has always anticipated the ultimate need to seek out an independent body and process to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence in support of its position. In December 2018, the UEFA Chief Investigator publicly previewed the outcome and sanction he intended to be delivered to Manchester City before any investigation had even begun. The subsequent flawed and consistently leaked UEFA process he oversaw has meant that there was little doubt in the result that he would deliver. The Club has formally complained to the UEFA Disciplinary body, a complaint which was validated by a CAS ruling."

The club stated that it will fight the judgement and that it will take the case to the "Court of Arbitration for Sport at the earliest opportunity." It added, "Simply put, this is a case initiated by UEFA, prosecuted by UEFA and judged by UEFA. With this prejudicial process now over, the Club will pursue an impartial judgment as quickly as possible."

READ: Glazers Set A Condition For Potential Selling Of Manchester United

On Friday evening, UEFA released the findings of its report of it's investigations. The statement read that UEFA found that the club " committed serious breaches of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations by overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information submitted to UEFA between 2012 and 2016." The authority also found that the "Club failed to cooperate in the investigation of this case by the CFCB."

READ: Pep Guardiola: Manchester City Could Sack Me If I Lose Against Real Madrid

The club has thus been barred from UEFA club competitions in the next two seasons (ie. the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons) and pay a fine of € 30 million.

READ: Erling Haaland Slams Reports Claiming Manchester United Move Failed Over High Wage Demands