Man City Trolled For Lack Of Fans After Empty Supporter Cam Spots During Arsenal Game

Manchester City started off their Premier League restart campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Arsenal on Wednesday. Kevin De Bruyne and David Luiz combined to help Pep Guardiola's team win the Man City vs Arsenal clash, with their last Premier League outing being a disappointing 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Manchester United more than three months ago. While Man City returned to winning ways, the trolls concerning the empty stands at the Man City stadium also made a grand return, after their failure to fill the fan cam screen.

Man City stadium: Man City trolled for inability to fill supporter cam spots in Premier League return

Man City have been consistently trolled over the years by their rivals for their inability to fill seats at the Man City stadium. With the Premier League return staged behind closed doors to contain the threat of the coronavirus pandemic, teams have sought innovative methods to keep fans involved. The defending champions opted for a live video montage of Man City fans watching the Man City vs Arsenal clash from home.

However, at one point during the first half, there were not enough Man City fans online to fill the supporter cams. While many Man City fans joined in later, it did stop rival fans from poking fun at Manchester City, with many referencing that the closed doors match at the Man City stadium is business as usual for the defending Premier League champions.

Man City can’t even fill there fan board 😩😩😩 #ManCity pic.twitter.com/ygwunu9B70 — Jamie Ohara (@Mrjamieohara1) June 17, 2020

Instead of having zero fans at the stadiums wouldn’t it be better to have 10-15 thousand sitting 3/4 seats apart? Man City have been doing it for a while now with no issues 🤷🏼‍♂️🏟 pic.twitter.com/prR5yDRkwD — 🔥 🅛🅕🅒_🅐🅛 🔥 (@LFC_AL) June 15, 2020

They couldn't even fill the FanCam 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZQ8DTfElvU — coxy (@Mart_Cox) June 17, 2020

Man City didn't even have enough fans to fill the fan cameras last night 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Vdg3WcxvXh — LAFF AFC (@LaffAFC) June 18, 2020

The photo of empty spaces on the giant screen in the Man City stadium did the rounds on social media, with one user sarcastically applauding the defending champions for maintaining the same crowd numbers after the coronavirus pandemic. Another user commented that only Manchester City can fail to fill fan cameras, with a user named Paul Bullock jokingly suggested that the Man City stadium is busier and louder with the fan cams and crowd noise.

Sky Sports and Talksport pundit Jamie O'Hara also took to Twitter to lament how Man City failed to fill their fan screen, while another fan claimed that nothing had changed for Man City after the pandemic. A comprehensive 3-0 win is likely to ally those trolls, but one can expect the barrage to continue during the course of Man City's Premier League and Champions League campaigns.

