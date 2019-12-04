Manchester City To Target This Argentine To Replace Club Legend Sergio Aguero?

Lautaro Martinez is on a hot streak right now and it looks like there is no stopping him. The 22-year-old has already scored 13 goals in 19 games this season. Martinez scored a brace each in Inter Milan's last two games against SPAL and Slavia Praha. He has bagged five goals in his last three games. His outstanding form this season has attracted many clubs towards him which even includes the likes of Barcelona. According to Sky Sports Italia transfer guru Di Marzio, Manchester City have joined Barcelona in the race to sign the Inter Milan striker.

Manchester City to put a bid for Lautaro Martinez?

According to reports, there is a €111 million release clause on Lautaro Martinez, but it will only stand for a few weeks in summer for clubs outside of Italy. However, Pep Guardiola has made it clear that he won't be signing any players in the winter transfer window and Barcelona recently got hold of Antoine Griezmann this summer. So both the clubs will wait till summer 2020 to proceed with the transfer. Both Manchester City and Barcelona already have two quality strikers in their squad and Lautaro Martinez can be brought in as a perfect replacement for Luis Suarez (Barcelona) or Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City).

As per reports, Inter Milan are in talks with Martinez's agents to extend his contract that would either increase or remove the release clause. Antonio Conte will not want a player of Lautaro Martinez's calibre to leave his squad and he'll look to make every possible move to retain the player. Inter Milan (37) have managed to overtake Juventus (36) to clinch the top spot in the Serie A 2019-20 table with 12 wins in 14 games (D1 L1). They will next play Roma on November 7, 2019 at 1:15 AM (IST) at the San Siro Stadium.

Lautaro Martinez is the fifth Argentinian to score in four consecutive Champions League appearances:



🇦🇷 Hernan Crespo

🇦🇷 Ezequiel Lavezzi

🇦🇷 Sergio Aguero

🇦🇷 Lionel Messi

🇦🇷 Lautaro Martinez



Continuing his fine start to the season. pic.twitter.com/z6AzqxgWzc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 27, 2019

