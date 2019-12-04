Odisha Vs Bengaluru Live Streaming, Preview And Other ISL Match Details

Odisha host Bengaluru FC for their Matchday 7 clash in the Indian Super League 2019-20 season. The defending ISL champions are currently on the 3rd spot of the points table with 2 wins in 6 games and a total of 10 points to their name including 4 draws. Bengaluru FC were held by Hyderabad FC in their previous clash and are currently trailing table-toppers ATK by 1 point. Bengaluru have won 2 out of their last 5 ISL games and will look to win this one with complete domination to find their momentum back. They have found the net 6 times in the season and have conceded 2 goals with a goal difference of +4.

Also Read | Odisha Vs Bengaluru: Josep Gombau Starts Mind Games By Challenging Bengaluru FC

As for Odisha FC, they are on the 6th spot of the table with just a single win in 6 games (Losses 2, Draws 3). They have a total of 6 points this season with a GD of 0. Odisha FC's coach Josep Gombau in a pre-match press conference stated that they are confident about the upcoming clash and that they have the potential to win the match. And on the other end, Carles Cuadrat urged his side to get emotionally stable for the rest of the season.

A win tonight will send the Blues to the top of the table, with the equation unchanged since their previous away game against Hyderabad FC.



Read The Hindu's preview of tonight's clash against Odisha FC in Pune. #MediaWatch #OFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/m33fxBQSxP — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019

Also Read | Manchester City Star Raheem Sterling To Earn Big Bucks With New Nike Deal

Odisha vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming Details

Competition: Indian Super League 2019-20 Date and Time: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 7:30 PM (IST) Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Where to Watch: Star Sports Network and Hotstar Premium

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports

Also Read | Paul Pogba Will Not Return For The United Vs Spurs Game; Scott McTominay Still A Doubt