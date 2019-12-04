Odisha Vs Bengaluru: Josep Gombau Starts Mind Games By Challenging Bengaluru FC

Odisha FC will be up against Bengaluru FC in their Matchday 7 clash of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019. Both the sides have displayed a decent performance in the league so far. The defending champions are currently 3rd on the table with no losses this season but have only managed to bag 2 wins in 6 games (4 draws). As for Odisha FC, they are 6th on the table with 1 win and 3 draws (2 losses). Both the sides will look to get 3 points from the game as the competition is expected to get tighter as the weeks go by.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino Is Keen On Getting The Manchester United Job, Claim Reports

Odisha vs Bengaluru: Josep Gombau Shows faith in his side

Odisha FC head coach Josep Gombau in a pre-match press conference stated that the fixture will be a difficult one to play in and that Bengaluru FC is one of the strongest sides in the tournament. Gombau is expecting the game against the defending champions to be an interesting one. He finds a canny resemblance in Bengaluru and Odisha's style of play as both the teams like to have more possession of the ball. The Spaniard said that the game is going to be a treat for everyone watching it.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Will Not Return For The United Vs Spurs Game; Scott McTominay Still A Doubt

Josep Gombau showed a glimpse of optimism when he said that his team will approach the game to only win it. The Odisha FC boss added that they have enough character to compete hard against Bengaluru FC and give them a good run for their money. The match is scheduled to take place on December 4, 2019 at 7:30 PM in Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune.

Also Read | Does Cristiano Ronaldo Only Attend Events Where He Is Winning Awards?

Ahead of tonight's crucial game, this is what our Head Coach had to say as he addressed the media:



"I think it will be a very intersting game. Bengaluru has a very good squad but we have the capacity to get the result."



⚽🔥💯#OdishaFC #AmaTeamAmaGame #HeroISL #OFCBFC pic.twitter.com/R0irlr2DO2 — Odisha FC (@OdishaFC) December 4, 2019

Also Read | Brendan Rodgers Firmly Denies All The Rumours Of Him Joining Arsenal