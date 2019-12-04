Odisha Vs Bengaluru: Carles Cuadrat Reveals Major Bengaluru FC Weakness

Defending champions Bengaluru FC are up against Odisha FC for their next ISL 2019-20 clash. Bengaluru FC are unbeaten in the 6 games played so far but have only managed to win 2 games and draw 4 of them. Bengaluru FC are currently trailing by just 1 point from the table-toppers ATK. Carles Cuadrat, while talking at a pre-match press conference stated that the competition has reached the stage where every game will be a challenge. According to the Bengaluru FC manager, other teams will feed on the knowledge that his side dropped points in their previous clash.

A win tonight will send the Blues to the top of the table, with the equation unchanged since their previous away game against Hyderabad FC.



Read The Hindu's preview of tonight's clash against Odisha FC in Pune. #MediaWatch #OFCBFC #WeAreBFC pic.twitter.com/m33fxBQSxP — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019

Odisha vs Bengaluru: Carles Cuadrat urges his side to learn from their mistakes

Robin Singh spoiled Bengaluru FC's chance to get three points against Hyderabad FC when he scored a late equalizer to end the match in a 1-1 draw. Carles Cuadrat showed concerns about Bengaluru FC's chances to qualify for the semi-finals if they continue to drop points like this. Cuadrat added that Bengaluru FC dominates most of the match but fails to get the three points from the clash, making this an area which they need to work on. Cuadrat pointed out Bengaluru FC's weakness when he said that there is a lot of improvement required in the side's defence.

According to the 51-year-old, Bengaluru FC have a lack of emotional control during the last moments of the match. Cuadrat said that the players commit a lot of unforced errors when they shouldn't. The Spaniard insisted that his side should avoid making those petty mistakes, which allow other teams to create chances and score in the end moments. Carles Cuadrat wants his side to learn from the past and strengthen their mentality in the upcoming games.

The Blues will look to put their chances away against Odisha FC when the sides meet in Pune this evening. Here's @timesofindia's preview of the clash from the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium. #WeAreBFC #OFCBFC #MediaWatch pic.twitter.com/LtQLDhFHsA — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 4, 2019

