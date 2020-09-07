Greenwood, Phil Foden Could Face Disciplinary Action Over Alleged Party With Girls

Youngsters Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden are currently with the England squad for the UEFA Nations League fixtures. The duo made their debuts for the senior side in the narrow win against Iceland on Saturday. While Man City starlet Phil Foden started the Nations League encounter in midfield, Man United’s Mason Greenwood entered as a substitute 12 minutes from time. However, both Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden could be in trouble for bringing girls back to their team hotel.

Phil Foden + Mason Greenwood will not travel with rest of England squad from Iceland to Denmark this afternoon after breaking bubble in Reykjavik with girls. Gareth Southgate to confirm shortly. — Martyn Ziegler (@martynziegler) September 7, 2020

Greenwood and Phil Foden could face disciplinary action

The duo’s recent achievements for England during the Nations League fixtures could soon be overshadowed with both Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood set to face disciplinary action. Icelandic outlet DV recently published pictures that showed the Man United and Man City stars flouting safety protocol and COVID-19 guidelines. In a Snapchat video that has since gone viral, Greenwood and Phil Foden are seen in their England Nations League training gear, with DV reporting that girls were also invited to the duo’s room. The Sun also reported that in one of the viral videos, a girl in the clip can be heard saying that she is nervous about meeting Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood and Phil Foden will not travel with the England squad from Iceland to Denmark after breaking quarantine rules #mulive [times] — utdreport (@utdreport) September 7, 2020

While talking to one of the women in the Snapchat video, the outlet reported that the girls had no idea about any rules barring their entry into the hotel rooms, admitting that they had no idea they could not take pictures. The woman also claimed that she had been talking to one of the guys in the picture for a few days. However, it was not clear whether she was referring to Phil Foden or Mason Greenwood. Notably, Phil Foden became a father when he was 18 years old and is currently in a long-term relationship with Rebecca Cooke, while media reports mentioned that Mason Greenwood is single.

England are set to face Denmark in their next UEFA Nations League encounter. However, the Man United and Man City starlets could find themselves in the deep end for not following safety protocol, with the duo set to face disciplinary action. Ahead of their trip to Iceland, the England squad was exempted from the country’s coronavirus quarantine guidelines, provided they followed a strict safety protocol. This included not meeting anyone outside of the bio bubble, while only being allowed to train and play the match while being in the country. The Sun also reported that in light of the infringements, both Mason Greenwood and Phil Foden did not train with the England squad ahead of their Nations League encounter.

Image Courtesy: Phil Foden Instagram, Mason Greenwood Instagram