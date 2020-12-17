Tim Sherwood Embarrassed After 'I'm Not Worried About This Corner' Before Firmino Winner

Former Tottenham boss Tim Sherwood had a moment to forget during the Liverpool vs Tottenham clash at Anfield on Wednesday. The 51-year-old was working as a pundit for Amazon Prime on their live coverage of the night's Premier League action and was left embarrassed shortly after Roberto Firmino sealed the win for Liverpool. The Reds won 2-1, extending their advantage to three points at the top of the table.

Tim Sherwood pundit: Ex-Spurs boss left embarrassed moments before Firmino goal

Tim Sherwood was left redfaced on TV after Roberto Firmino scored the 89th winner for Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday night. Sherwood, who was on commentary duty, claimed that he wasn't worried about Liverpool's 90th-minute corner against Spurs. The 51-year-old said, "Another corner. I'm not too worried about this corner. I mean, it might come back to bite me here but I think Tottenham have got the dominancy in the air there. I'm not sure anyone can get their head on the first ball for Liverpool... apart from that one".

Tim Sherwood ladies and gentleman. pic.twitter.com/A5ewSZMEH0 — Kal (@GoonerKal) December 16, 2020

Tim Sherwood's words soon came back to bite him, making his fears come true as Roberto Firmino rose highest to thump home a bullet match-winning header, leaving Sherwood's fellow pundits such as Robbie Savage in fits of giggles. The Brazilian international's goal sparked wild scenes at Anfield, as the Reds celebrated their return to the top of the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp basked in his side's late winner, while Mourinho was visibly disappointed after his side conceded a late defeat. The two were involved in a heated argument after the full-time whistle, with the Spurs boss claiming that the best team lost.

Speaking of the Mourinho and Klopp clash, the former Real Madrid boss claimed that his team missed chances and were disappointed with the defeat. Mourinho further took a dig at Klopp, claiming that if he behaved on the touchline as Klopp does, he would be out. Mourinho said, "Come on, that's animated. Do you want to take the table with the time from the fourth official? I'm saying for some reason I’m different and I’m sad". Spurs had three chances to put the game to bed, with Steven Bergwijn missing two of those, while an unmarked Harry Kane surprisingly headed wide from six yards out.

(Image Courtesy: premierleague.com)