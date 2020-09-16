Manchester United Fan Starts Fundraiser To Help Sign Jadon Sancho As 'Glazers Out' Trends

Barring the signing of Donny van de Beek, it has largely been a disappointing transfer window for Manchester United. The Red Devils have failed in their pursuit of a Jadon Sancho transfer so far, while they've also fallen behind in the pecking order in deals for Sergio Reguilon and Thiago Alcantara. Furthermore, Manchester United have struggled to sell any of their deadwood, with Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Andreas Periera still at the club. Amidst all the chaos with Glazers Out hashtags trending on Twitter, an ambitious fan has started a fundraiser to sign Jadon Sancho, with the England international being manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary target.

Jadon Sancho transfer: Manchester United fan sets up fundraiser to sign Jadon Sancho

With Borussia Dortmund adamant on their €120 million valuation, Manchester United have threatened to walk away from a potential Jadon Sancho transfer. The 20-year-old has been touted as a major piece of Solskjaer's rebuild puzzle and has been earmarked as the flagbearer of the No. 7 shirt at Old Trafford. With the Jadon Sancho transfer looking unlikely with every passing day, Manchester United fans have lashed out at the club hierarchy, with 'Woodward out' and 'Glazers Out' trending on social media.

Now, a Red Devils fan by the name of Matthew Kelley has started a fundraiser to sign Jadon Sancho, with Kelley claiming that the club hierarchy is too incompetent to seal the deal. Kelley, on the GoFundMe page, wrote that Manchester United haven't had a right-winger since Luis Nani and he is, therefore, trying to raise funds for the deal. The Red Devils fan aims to raise the £108 million needed for a Jadon Sancho transfer but has collected only £80 so far.

I'm raising money for HELP MANCHESTER UNITED BUY JADON SANCHO. Click to Donate https://t.co/1B1DGS43iD — Matt (@Kellz_0115) September 15, 2020

The 'Glazers Out, Woodward Out' movement has gathered pace in recent weeks after a recent study revealed that the Manchester United owners have taken out a staggering £89 million from the club since 2014-15. The Red Devils have had the least investment from owners considering all 20 Premier League clubs according to a report by Swiss Ramble. Only seven other clubs have net cash outflows in the same period, with just one more than £18m. On the contrary, top-four rivals Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and Wolves have all seen sizeable investments by their owners. The figure is even more concerning when considering that Manchester United have a net debt of a whopping £429m.

