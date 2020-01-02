Robin Van Persie Asks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Stop Smiling And Get Angry With Players

Manchester United were defeated by Arsenal on Premier League Matchday 21 with a 2-0 scoreline. The defeat has raised further doubts on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s role at the club. Former United striker Robin van Persie has now offered a piece of advice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Robin van Persie wants Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to be angry

Robin van Persie expects Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to become meaner towards his side after their humiliating defeat against Arsenal on New Year day. Robin van Persie reacted to Solskjaer’s post-match comments, stating that when he listens to Solskjaer he finds him to be a really nice guy. He further advised the manager to be meaner during such situations and react angrily. He further commented that Solskjaer should not be smiling after the team’s defeat.

Robin van Persie feels Manchester United need a better game plan

On the team’s recent form, van Persie asserted that Manchester United needed a better game plan along with fear for the coach. Man United were outperformed by Arsenal at the Emirates. Arsenal big-money summer signing Nicolas Pepe opened the scoring for Mikel Arteta’s side in the 8th minute of the game after a brilliant effort from Sead Kolasinac. Sokratis Papastathopoulos doubled the team’s lead few minutes before the first half through a corner from Pepe which was flicked by Alexandre Lacazette, with David de Gea hitting it away from the net. However, the ball reached Sokratis who fired it quickly into the net.

Manchester United will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers in FA Cup

This was Manchester United’s second defeat in the last five games. United are placed fifth in the Premier League after their defeat against Arsenal, five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea. The Red Devils are 24 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool. They will next play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on January 4, 2020, in the FA Cup.

