Ed Woodward: Manchester United Vice-chairman's House Attacked By Group Of Enraged Fans

Manchester United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward's house was reportedly attacked by a group of United supporters on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The video is making the rounds of the internet which shows fans throwing flares at Ed Woodward's house in Cheshire. Fans were heard chanting threats towards Woodward. However, Ed Woodward and his family were not at the house at the time of the incident.

Just seen a video surface of United fans allegedly firing Flares at Ed Woodward’s House, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/sjXTRqOSPy — Madman Mason (@MadmanMason3) January 28, 2020

Ed Woodward has often been blamed as the reason behind Manchester United's struggles. United have repeatedly failed in the transfer window despite spending big on several key signings. Their results on the pitch have not drastically improved. Manchester United supporters are now wanting the Glazer family (who are the major shareholders in Manchester United) and Ed Woodward to leave the club.

As per @MullockSMirror, Ed Woodward’s Cheshire home was attacked by 20-30 balaclava clad United fans around 8pm tonight. Woodward and his family weren’t home, thankfully. Depressing story — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) January 28, 2020

After media broke out the news that United are struggling to get a deal for Bruno Fernandes over the line, some fans have apparently been pushed over the edge.

Omnisport reported that Manchester United released a statement to condemn the attackers. They said that there was “no excuse” for the “unwarranted” act. The club further stated that the club would work with the Greater Manchester Police to identify the trespassers.

Strongly-worded #MUFC statement following the incident at Ed Woodward’s house this evening pic.twitter.com/uc6KflFMso — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 28, 2020

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League, six points off fourth-placed Chelsea. They will face Manchester City on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United will be looking to overturn a two-goal deficit against City at the Etihad.

