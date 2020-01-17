Mauricio Pochettino Reveals His Preferred Destination Between Premier League And LaLiga

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with a host of European Clubs across major leagues. The Argentine tactician is the front-runner for the top post at Manchester United after the Red Devils’ dismal form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, Pochettino himself has revealed his plans for the future.

Mauricio Pochettino lauded LaLiga and Premier League as the best leagues

Mauricio Pochettino was speaking at a LaLiga event when he opened up on his preferred league among all the top leagues. He stated that he was lucky to have begun his career with Espanyol in LaLiga. He lauded Premier League as the best, asserting that football emerged and evolved in England. However, he did not shy away from applauding LaLiga as well.

Pochettino further asserted that Premier League and LaLiga were the best leagues in the world. He was also linked with a managerial role at Barcelona after the sacking of Ernesto Valverde. However, Pochettino is said to be least interested in managing the Catalans due to his affiliation with Barcelona’s city rivals - Espanyol.

Mauricio Pochettino praised Barcelona's new manager Quique Setian

He lauded Ernesto Valverde’s effort at Barcelona, while also praising their new manager Quique Setien. He stated that it was a great opportunity for Setien to live his dream and implement his playing style at one of the best clubs in the world.

Mauricio Pochettino is linked to Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has his limitations but -- as he's said from day one -- his job is to get #mufc back on track whilst Mauricio Pochettino has always been the right man to get the club to where it 'used' to be.



The rebuild is about 'when' not 'if'. — ً (@utdrobbo) January 13, 2020

Mauricio Pochettino was also linked with a move to Manchester United. However, the Argentine would take charge at Old Trafford only in the summer of 2020 and not mid-season. He is also believed to have put forward certain demands. He wants complete transfer control with him. As Manchester United have endured a difficult campaign this season, a move to Old Trafford is very likely. His recent comments on the Premier League also suggests his interest in returning to England.

Image credit - Premierleague.com