Wayne Rooney's Lethal Goalscoring Video For Manchester United Makes Club's Fans Emotional

Former Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney’s impact was such that even today the club's fans remember the ex-Everton player's goals for United. A video on ‘The Real Wayne Rooney’ has gone viral on Twitter, showcasing some of the greatest goals by the Manchester United record goalscorer. In a time where Manchester United have struggled for goals and success, a reminder of Wayne Rooney’s performances for United offers some solace.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Just A Few Steps Away From Becoming A Manchester United Player: Report

The Real Wayne Rooney: Manchester United star's greatest moments

A Twitter user compiled a nine-minute video featuring Wayne Rooney’ greatest moments, which has since then gone viral on the micro-blogging website. Rooney joined Manchester United in 2004 after leaving boyhood club Everton for a £25 million fee. Since then, the England international won every possible trophy at the club, while also becoming the club’s highest goal-scorer of all-time.

Also Read: Harry Kane Has Scored More Important Goals Than Sergio Aguero, According To Darren Bent

Kids today never experienced the real Wayne Rooney ....



pic.twitter.com/84r7mTXrvn — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 14, 2020

From Everton to Derby County: Wayne Rooney's career so far

Wayne Rooney’s transfer fee raised some eyebrows, but the striker put all those doubts aside after scoring a hat-trick on debut against Fenerbache in the UEFA Champions League. He spent 13 years at Manchester United. having won five Premier League titles and one Champions League title alongside many domestic competitions. He left United in 2017 to re-sign with Everton after winning the Europa League. The 34-year-old is now at Derby County in the Championship following a stint with D.C. United in USA's Major League Soccer (MLS).

Also Read: 'Lord' Bendtner Scored The Fastest Goal In Premier League History At 1.8 Seconds: Watch

Wayne Rooney's viral video: Fan's react

Rooney's prime years arguably came between 2007 and 2009 when playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo up front at Old Trafford. The duo was a perfect match and Carlos Tevez joining in 2008 formed one of the world's deadliest attacking trios. Fans reacted to the video hailed Rooney for his contribution to Manchester United and English football.

The best player on the planet for a few years in his prime — Martian. 👽 (@aguycalledcaleb) January 14, 2020

Is it wrong that I feel really emotional after this? What an honour to watch this mans career from start to finish. The good times always outweigh the bad. Thanks Waaza. You will always be a red. — JamesDCM (@Jimbobmack87) January 16, 2020

I think every united fan should apologise to him. I don’t think any of us realised how important and how brilliant Rooney was for us. I mean it’s so easy to forget he is top scorer ever. A united legend — Cameron Sutherland (@Cameron48916923) January 14, 2020

Pleased I saw Wayne a young great player for Everton then maturing at Man Utd. Then back home to Everton. A true legend. Wishing him & his lovely family all the best. Thanks @WayneRooney for memories of great football. — Adrina M Price (@SingingDri) January 14, 2020

Also Read: Brandon Williams Emerges As Manchester United Fans' Favourite, Likely To Replace Luke Shaw