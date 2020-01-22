Manchester United On A Striker Hunt: Who Among Cavani, Dembele, Piatek Makes The Cut?

Problems keep mounting for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United. With midfielders Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay ruled out of action for a considerable amount of time, leading goal scorer Marcus Rashford is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a back injury. Manchester United, who failed to fill their attacking depth after the summer departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, have taken a further hit with Marcus Rashford's injury. They would desperately be looking for reinforcements in the few days left in the January transfer window. Let's take a look at who can United bring in as a stop-gap measure to replace Marcus Rashford.

Blink and I'll be back, fitter than ever. See you soon 👊🏿 #GGMU pic.twitter.com/EejJR1wTrX — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 20, 2020

Also Read: Marcus Rashford Facing Lengthy Spell On The Sidelines With Double Stress Fracture

Manchester United transfer news: Five strikers who could replace Marcus Rashford

Manchester United transfer news: Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani has reportedly handed in a transfer request at Paris Saint Germain and is looking for a move away from the club. The Uruguay international is a proven goal scorer and would solve much of United's finishing problems. However, Cavani is 32 now and will demand high wages. Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea and LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are also keen on bringing him on board. Cavani could be Manchester United's Ibrahimovic 2.0, or could well and truly turn out to be another Sanchez. Cavani’s contract expires in the summer and PSG are demanding a princely £20 million to let the Uruguay international go in January.

Also Read: Edinson Cavani To Manchester United? Marcus Rashford's Injury Opens Door For PSG Forward

Manchester United transfer news: Moussa Dembele

Lyon's Moussa Dembele has been a source of a lot of transfer speculation since the end of last season. The former Celtic striker could be a great fit at Manchester United thanks to his pace and ability to hold the ball. Lyon are demanding £50 million for the striker. Considering that Dembele is just 23 years old, he is a much more desirable prospect. Chelsea and Bayern Munich are also reportedly chasing the French striker.

Manchester United transfer news: Timo Werner

RB Leipzig's Timo Werner needs no introduction. The German centre forward has been in sublime form this season and reportedly has a substandard £30 million release clause. It makes him one of the most sought after players in the market. Manchester United will face stiff competition from the likes Chelsea, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid. They might struggle to get the perennial goal scorer to Old Trafford.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes Transfer: Manchester United's Bizarre Bonuses For Sporting Star Revealed

Manchester United transfer news: Krzysztof Piatek

Krzysztof Piatek does look like a shadow of his last season pyrotechnics. However, there's no doubting the quality of the AC Milan striker. With former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returning to Milan and Rafael Leao's rise to prominence, Piatek is out of favour at San Siro. He is chased by Tottenham, Wolves and Manchester United. He could be acquired for a £35 million fee. The former Genoa striker can be an excellent addition to the squad.

Manchester United transfer news: Raul Jimenez

In 1.5 seasons in the Premier League, Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has established himself as one of the most reliable strikers in England. The Mexican international was linked with a move to Old Trafford earlier in the month. However, the subsequent departure of Patrick Cutrone and injury to Diogo Jota meant that Jimenez is a priced asset. It would be worth giving the transfer a try, but Manchester United might have to shell out £60 million for the 27-year old.

Also Read: Bruno Fernandes To Manchester United: What Does This Mean For Pereira, Mata And The Rest?