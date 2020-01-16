Pochettino Eyeing Managerial Return To Either Spain Or England

Former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly said that he is keen to return to management in either England or Spain after his sacking by Tottenham in the month of November. While responding to a question, Pochettino said that he was lucky to have managed Espanyol and then come to a different country and manager Tottenham, adding that he was a better person because of all these opportunities in today's time.

Football was born in England

Pochettino said that with all of the experience, he had more knowledge of things now. He said that the game was born in England but the LaLiga has a good quality of football and very good managers. He further added that managers like him try to be in the best place and manage the best club. He went on to call English and Spanish football leagues the two best football leagues in the world.

According to reports, the Argentine was recently linked to a move to manage LaLiga giants Barcelona despite making a statement in 2017 that he would never coach Espanyol's rivals. Although, Ernesto Valverde was recently sacked as Barcelona's coach and Quique Setien was bought on board as his replacement. Pochettino said that Barcelona is one of the best clubs in the world, adding that the new manager is expected to carry on Barcelona's tradition of football.

Pochettino sends his demands to Manchester United

Mauricio Pochettino has sent in his demands to Manchester United as the club is reportedly planning to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following an inconsistent run of results. According to reports, Pochettino wants the Red Devils to sign a director of football. United has long been questioned about their way of conducting transfer business as most of their recent signings have failed to establish themselves with the most classic example being Alexis Sanchez.

According to reports, the Argentine does not want Ed Woodward as the club's director of football, given Woodward's inability to sign quality players in the transfer window. Woodward was also criticised for letting Ander Herrera go for free to Paris Saint-German. The CEO had promised former manager David Moyes that he will bring players such as Cesc Fabregas and Gareth Bale to Old Trafford but that failed to materialise.

