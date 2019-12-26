Manchester United Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Team News And Match Preview

Manchester United will play against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The match will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Here are the live streaming details, team news and preview.
Also Read | Premier League Christmas: Here's How Mo Salah, Paul Pogba & Others Celebrated The Day
Manchester United are placed 8th on the Premier League points table. They are up against Newcastle United (who are ranked 9th on the table). Both teams have 25 points each to their credit. United lost their previous match against Watford with a 0-2 scoreline, while Newcastle secured a victory against Crystal Palace.
Boxing Day = matchday at Old Trafford 🔴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2019
#MUFC #MUNNEW
Venue: Old Trafford
Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019
Time: 11 pm (IST)
Streaming details: Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1
Also Read | Erling Haaland’s Father Trolls Manchester United On Social Media Over Transfer Talk
Manchester United: Diogo Dalot is available against Newcastle after returning from injury during the Under-19s’ friendly victory over AC Milan. Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are still injured and will not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Luke Shaw could make way for Ashley Young at the left-back position. Paul Pogba is likely to start after playing as a substitute against Watford.
Newcastle United: Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin are all sidelined due to their respective injuries. Ciaran Clark is also not available while defenders Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are doubtful for the match.
Also Read | Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Speaks Up On Signing Erling Haaland
Manchester United: LDWWD
Newcastle United: WLWWD
Manchester United: David de Gea (c), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott Mctominay, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial
Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Joelinton (c)
Also Read | Erling Haaland Set To Be Offered £200,000-a-week Contract With Manchester United: Reports