Manchester United Vs Newcastle United Live Streaming, Team News And Match Preview

Manchester United will play against Newcastle United in the Premier League. The match will be played at Old Trafford on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Here are the live streaming details, team news and preview.

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match Preview

Manchester United are placed 8th on the Premier League points table. They are up against Newcastle United (who are ranked 9th on the table). Both teams have 25 points each to their credit. United lost their previous match against Watford with a 0-2 scoreline, while Newcastle secured a victory against Crystal Palace.

Boxing Day = matchday at Old Trafford 🔴



#MUFC #MUNNEW — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2019

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Match schedule and Live streaming details

Venue: Old Trafford

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2019

Time: 11 pm (IST)

Streaming details: Hotstar, Star Sports Select 1

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Team News

Manchester United: Diogo Dalot is available against Newcastle after returning from injury during the Under-19s’ friendly victory over AC Milan. Eric Bailly, Timothy Fosu-Mensah and Marcos Rojo are still injured and will not feature for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Luke Shaw could make way for Ashley Young at the left-back position. Paul Pogba is likely to start after playing as a substitute against Watford.

Newcastle United: Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Allan Saint-Maximin are all sidelined due to their respective injuries. Ciaran Clark is also not available while defenders Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are doubtful for the match.

Last Five matches

Manchester United: LDWWD

Newcastle United: WLWWD

Manchester United vs Newcastle United Probable XI

Manchester United: David de Gea (c), Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof, Aaron wan Bissaka, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott Mctominay, Jesse Lingard, Daniel James, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial

Newcastle United: Martin Dubravka, Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez, Florian Lejeune, Javier Manquillo, Isaac Hayden, Jonjo Shelvey, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Andy Carroll, Joelinton (c)

