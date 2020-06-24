Manchester United Vs Sheffield United Live Stream, Team News, Premier League Preview

Manchester United will host Sheffield United in the second of their Premier League fixtures post lockdown and the first at Old Trafford. The Red Devils snatched a draw against former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham on Friday (Saturday IST) and will try to get maximum points against fellow Champions League chasers, Sheffield United. Here are the Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming details, Premier League live match details, Manchester United vs Sheffield United team news and predicted line-ups as top-flight football returns to Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming: Manchester United vs Sheffield United Premier League live preview

Manchester United are currently fifth on the Premier League table, five points off fourth-placed Chelsea. While the decision regarding Manchester City’s ban is still pending, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will qualify for the Champions League as things stand but will hope to secure a guaranteed place in the competition by finishing in the top four on the Premier League table. The Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run before the lockdown and snatched a point against Tottenham in their first game back.

Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have surprised many with their style of play and find themselves in the top half of the Premier League table, after winning promotion last season. The Blades are currently eighth on the Premier League table, but a win against Manchester United will see them move to fifth, above their fellow Champions League chasers. Sheffield United suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Newcastle in their first game back and will hope to get back to winning ways when they take the field at Old Trafford. The last meeting between the two sides was an entertaining 3-3 draw at Bramall Lane.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming: Manchester United vs Sheffield United team news

The Manchester United vs Sheffield United live match will see Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson out of action as the 23-year-old will not be eligible to face his parent club. Jack O’Connell and John Egan will also miss the trip to Old Trafford, due to their respective injury and suspension. On the other hand, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have most of the first-team squad at his disposal, with only Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe ruled out for the clash.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming: Predicted line-ups

Manchester United: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Brandon Williams; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial.

Sheffield United: Simon Moore; Chris Basham, Phil Jagielka, Jack Robinson; George Baldock, John Lundstram, Sander Berge, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Billy Sharp, Oliver McBurnie.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming: How to watch Premier League live in India?

Football fans in India can watch Premier League live by tuning into the Star Sports Network. The Manchester United vs Sheffield United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1/HD and Star Sports 1/HD at 10:30 pm on June 24, Wednesday night in India. Fans can also watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app on their phones, or log onto Hotstar's website. For highlights and score updates, fans can keep tabs on the social media handles of Manchester United, Sheffield United and the Premier League. Jio subscribers can also watch the Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming on the Jio TV app on their phones.

Manchester United vs Sheffield United live streaming: Manchester United vs Sheffield United Premier League live match details

When: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 10:30 PM IST

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to watch: Star Sports Select, Hotstar, Jio TV.

