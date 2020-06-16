Real Madrid 'give Up' On Signing Van De Beek As Ajax Coach Confirms Man United Interest

Spanish giants Real Madrid have been linked with a move for AFC Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek since last summer. The midfielder, who rose to fame with the Dutch outfit in their sensational Champions League campaign last season was tipped to make the move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. However, recent reports suggest that Los Blancos have decided to backtrack from signing the Dutchman.

Van de Beek transfer: Real Madrid agreed to pay €50 million for midfielder

According to several media reports, Real Madrid have decided to give up on their pursuit to sign Van de Beek. Elsewhere, Manchester United have also emerged as the surprise destination for the 23-year-old. Van de Beek was on the verge of joining Real Madrid this summer with reports stating that a €50 million ($56 million) fee was agreed upon with the Eredivisie giants. The Dutchman was reported to be a medical away from his move to the Spanish capital. However, Ajax's assistant manager Ronald de Boer confirmed to Fox Sports that Van de Beek will leave at the end of the season and might join Man United.

Van de Beek transfer: Man United to benefit from relations with Ajax

With Real Madrid’s decision not to move ahead with the transfer, Man United seemingly appear as the likely destination for Van de Beek. It is reported that the Red Devils’ relations with club legend and Ajax CEO Edwin Van der Sar will play an instrumental role in ensuring smooth negotiations between the two clubs. The goalkeeping great has reportedly accepted that the midfielder will be on his way out of the club this summer.

It was earlier reported that Van de Beek did not wish to stay at Ajax for another year and that he would rather join another club than wait for Real Madrid for a season more. Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly been on the lookout for a young attacking midfielder, with the likes of Kai Havertz and Jack Grealish also being considered for the role at Old Trafford. However, with Havertz's price skyrocketing due to interest from other European heavyweights and the price tag placed on Grealish due to him being English, the Red Devils will reportedly chase a move for Van de Beek, who would come much cheaper than the aforementioned duo.

Van de Beek to replace Paul Pogba at Man United?

Man United’s attempt to sign Van de Beek is also being linked with the rumoured departure of Paul Pogba. The France international has been touted to join Los Blancos, however, considering the financial crisis stimulated by the coronavirus lockdown, any hefty transfer in the upcoming transfer window looks extremely unlikely. His wage demands could also throw a spanner in the works.

