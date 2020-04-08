Who Are The Liverpool Owners? Here's Everything About Fenway Sports Group And John Henry

Following the decision to furlough staff, Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group came under heavy fire from former players and even famous journalists. Although the decision to furlough the non-playing staff was revoked, the question of 'who owns Liverpool?' was trending on social media. The Liverpool owners were shocked by the response following the decision to furlough staff but believed that a rival Premier League club could have leaked information before the initial announcement.

Who owns Liverpool? Everything about the Liverpool owners

The answer to the question 'who owns Liverpool'? is quite simple. Fenway Sports Group purchased the club in 2010 for a sum close to $379 million (£300 million), according to reports from CNBC. The Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group, are an American sports company that are also the parent company of Major League Baseball side Boston Red Sox. The Liverpool owners consist of John Henry, who holds an estimated 40 percent stake in FSG while Boston-based asset manager Michael Gordon holds 12 percent and is the president of the company. No other shareholder in the Fenway Sports Group holds more than a 10 percent stake in the company. American businessman Tom Werner is currently the chairman for Liverpool and the Boston Red Sox.

Who Owns Liverpool? Fenway Sports Group

Along with being the Liverpool owners, Fenway Sports Group own a minor league baseball franchise called the Salem Red Sox. and at a lower level, they also run Roush Fenway Racing from NASCAR. The Liverpool owners also have an 80 percent stake in the New England Sports Network. The total net worth of the Liverpool owners is estimated to be around $6.6 billion and they are listed as the third richest sports group in the world according to Forbes.

Who owns Liverpool? John Henry Net Worth

According to Forbes, John Henry is estimated to have a personal net worth of around $2.6 billion (£2.1bn). The 70-year-old John Henry recently listed one of his properties called 'The House of Peace' at $15 million (£12m) which features seven bedrooms, a home cinema, a library, a gym, a sports bar and as well as an outdoor kitchen. John Henry spent £68 million on a luxury super-yacht back in 2016 and in in 2013, the American billionaire purchased the Boston Globe newspaper for $70million.

Who owns Liverpool? Liverpool owners revoke on furloughing staff

Following the backlash from the Anfield faithful, Peter Moore, CEO of Liverpool issued a statement which reversed the decision to furlough staff at the club. The initial decision was met with strong comments from former Liverpool players Stan Collymore and Jamie Carragher while journalist Piers Morgan also slammed the Liverpool board. Here is the statement from Peter Moore, revoking the furloughing of non-playing staff:

#LFC chief executive officer Peter Moore has issued the following letter to supporters. https://t.co/QB30hZJX9T — Liverpool FC (at 🏠) (@LFC) April 6, 2020

