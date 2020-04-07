Zlatan Ibrahimovic Teaches Football Tricks To Former Man United Teammate Paul Pogba: Watch

Football stars Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba were involved in an outrageous Zlatan skills challenge recently. The duo is said to have a solid friendship since they played together at Man United. Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba are currently under self-quarantine in Italy and England respectively amidst the growing number of coronavirus cases in the world.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic perform Zlatan skills challenge

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Man United midfielder Paul Pogba took to their respective Instagram accounts to perform the Zlatan skills challenge. The duo was also involved in taking banters and jibes at each other. The Swede also offered some career advice to Paul Pogba.

Zlatan skills challenge: Zlatan Ibrahimovic taunts Paul Pogba

Before displaying his skills, Zlatan Ibrahimovich told Paul Pogba, “It's looking better, much better. But now I'm going to take it to another level. Watch and learn.” The AC Milan striker then went on to show a range of keep-ups and chest control. He also managed to bounce the ball over his head, much to the surprise of the Man United star.

Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic won Europa League with Man United

Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were instrumental in Man United’s Europa League victory under manager Jose Mourinho in 2017. However, they couldn’t continue playing together after Zlatan Ibrahimovic decided to join Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles Galaxy.

Coronavirus in Football

Recently, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, amidst the impact of coronavirus in football, took to Twitter to announce his new fundraiser. He claimed that the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to the Humanitas hospitals. He urged the people to make even the smallest of contributions and help him kick coronavirus out.

