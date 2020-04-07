Frank Lampard Scores Brace Against Bayern Munich In 2005 UCL Quarter-final; Watch Video

Frank Lampard seems to be on a mission to rebuild the Chelsea team. Frank Lampard was appointed as Chelsea's manager at the start of 2019 season and the legendary midfielder has stood up quite well in his managerial role. But Frank Lampard is much more than a manager to Chelsea. He has been Chelsea's backbone for almost 13 years ever since his playing days. Frank Lampard joined Chelsea in 2001 and went on to spend all his seasons wearing the famous Blue jersey. Frank Lampard is one of the most cherished players in Chelsea's history and many give him credit for the club's success over the years.

Let's revisit one such classic Frank Lampard moment during the Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Champions League clash in the year 2005.

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich: Frank Lampard's masterclass

Frank Lampard was in top form during Chelsea's 4-2 win against Bayern Munich in their Champions League clash 15 years ago. Frank Lampard scored a brace to help Chelsea win the match. The Englishman showed his full potential that day with a couple of top goals. Chelsea dominated the first leg of the Champions League 2004-05 quarter-finals stage. Frank Lampard handed Chelsea the lead with his 60th-minute goal in the clash. Within 10 minutes, Frank Lampard scored his second goal of the match and it's surely one of the best goals scored by the Englishman. Joe Cole (4') and Didier Drogba (81') scored the rest of the two goals for Chelsea that night. Bastian Schweinsteiger (52') and Michael Ballack (90') were on the scoresheet for Bayern Munich.

Frank Lampard scores big against Bayern Munich in 2005 Champions League game

